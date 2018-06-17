'आप' के मार्च को मिला विपक्ष का साथ, बीजेपी के 'शत्रु' ने भी दी नौकरशाहों को नसीहत

We appreciate & applaud Arvind’s commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018
Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister’s residence today to— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018
express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a
fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP Central government. (1/n)
I am concerned with the disdain shown by Lt. Gov. of Delhi towards an elected Chief Minister like @ArvindKejriwal. The BJP is proactively destroying the federal structure of this nation. I express my solidarity with the Chief Ministers who are standing up for States' rights.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 16, 2018
