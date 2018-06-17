'आप' के मार्च को मिला विपक्ष का साथ, बीजेपी के 'शत्रु' ने भी दी नौकरशाहों को नसीहत

खास बातें लेफ्ट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी लिया मार्च हमें हिस्सा शुत्रघ्न सिन्हा ने भी मार्च बताया सही सात दिन से धरने पर हैं दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल

We appreciate & applaud Arvind’s commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018

Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister’s residence today to

express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a

fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP Central government. (1/n) — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018

I am concerned with the disdain shown by Lt. Gov. of Delhi towards an elected Chief Minister like @ArvindKejriwal. The BJP is proactively destroying the federal structure of this nation. I express my solidarity with the Chief Ministers who are standing up for States' rights. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 16, 2018

ध्यान हो कि दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल अपनी आधी कैबिनेट के साथ बीते सात दिनों से एलजी आवास पर धरना दे रहे हैं. उनका आरोप है कि बीते कुछ महीनों से दिल्ली के आईएएस अधिकारी हड़ताल पर हैं और इस वजह से दिल्ली सरकार सुचारू रूप से काम नहीं कर पा रही है. केजरीवाल के अनुसार उपराज्पाल जानबूझकर दिल्ली सरकार की कई फाइलें पास करने में जरूरत से ज्यादा समय ले रहे हैं. इसका खामियाजा आम जनता को भुगतना पड़ रहा है. यह भी पढ़ें: अरविंद केजरीवाल के समर्थन में आए 4 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री, PM के सामने उठाएंगे मुद्दा धरने पर बैठे सीएम केजरीवाल की मांग है कि दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल सभी आईएएस अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द काम पर लौटने का आदेश दें. गौरतलब है कि सीएम के धरने के बावजूद दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल ने उन्हें अभी तक मिलने का समय नहीं दिया है. शनिवार शाम ममता बनर्जी समेत चार मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल से मिलने के लिए एलजी आवास पहुंचे थे लेकिन उन्हें उपराज्यपाल ने मिलने की इजाजत नहीं दी. उपराज्यपाल के इस रैवये से खफा होकर ही आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता रविवार को पीएम आवास तक मार्च निकाल रहे हैं. इस मार्च के समर्थन में भाजपा के बागी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया कि वह अरविंद केजरीवाल के समर्पण भाव की तारीफ करते हैं. उम्मीद करता हूं कि आगे नौकरशाही की तरह से इस तरह स्थिति पैदा नहीं होगी.वहीं सीपीआई के नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने ट्वीट किया कि मैं आज आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा पीएम आवास तक निकाले जाने वाले मार्च का समर्थन करता हूं और मैं इसमें हिस्सा भी लूंगा. दिल्ली में जो हो रहा है मैं उसका विरोध भी करता हूं.इसी तरह डीएमए के नेता एमके स्टालिन ने भी इस मार्च का समर्थन किया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल द्वारा जो व्यवहार सीएम केजरीवाल के साथ हो रहो वह चिंताजनक है. बीजेपी देश के संघीय प्रणाली के खिलाफ काम कर रही है.