होम | दिल्ली |

'आप' के मार्च को मिला विपक्ष का साथ, बीजेपी के 'शत्रु' ने भी दी नौकरशाहों को नसीहत

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल अपनी आधी कैबिनेट के साथ बीते सात दिनों से एलजी आवास पर धरना दे रहे हैं.

,
आम आदमी पार्टी के मार्च में लेफ्ट कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी लिया हिस्सा (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. लेफ्ट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी लिया मार्च हमें हिस्सा
  2. शुत्रघ्न सिन्हा ने भी मार्च बताया सही
  3. सात दिन से धरने पर हैं दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल
नई दिल्ली: आम आदमी पार्टी के पीएम आवास तक निकाले जा रहे मार्च को विपक्षी पार्टियों का भी साथ मिला है. मार्च शुरू होने से कुछ समय पहले ही सीपीआई के नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने इस मार्च में शामिल होने की घोषणा की. वहीं भाजपा के बागी और विपक्षी दलों के कई अन्य नेताओं ने भी इस मार्च को अपना समर्थन दिया है. इन नेताओं ने आप पार्टी के इस कदम का समर्थन करते हुए ट्वीट भी किया है. गौरतलब है कि आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता और नेता दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल के खिलाफ मार्च निकाल रहे हैं. मार्च के माध्यम से वह अपनी नाराजगी जताने के साथ इस मामले में पीएम के हस्तक्षेप की मांग भी कर रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें: मुख्यमंत्रियों से ना मिलने देने पर बोले केजरीवाल, ‘इसमें PM मोदी का हाथ है’

ध्यान हो कि दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल अपनी आधी कैबिनेट के साथ बीते सात दिनों से एलजी आवास पर धरना दे रहे हैं. उनका आरोप है कि बीते कुछ महीनों से दिल्ली के आईएएस अधिकारी हड़ताल पर हैं और इस वजह से दिल्ली सरकार सुचारू रूप से काम नहीं कर पा रही है. केजरीवाल के अनुसार उपराज्पाल जानबूझकर दिल्ली सरकार की कई फाइलें पास करने में जरूरत से ज्यादा समय ले रहे हैं. इसका खामियाजा आम जनता को भुगतना पड़ रहा है.

यह भी पढ़ें: अरविंद केजरीवाल के समर्थन में आए 4 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री, PM के सामने उठाएंगे मुद्दा

धरने पर बैठे सीएम केजरीवाल की मांग है कि दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल सभी आईएएस अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द काम पर लौटने का आदेश दें. गौरतलब है कि सीएम के धरने के बावजूद दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल ने उन्हें अभी तक मिलने का समय नहीं दिया है. शनिवार शाम ममता बनर्जी समेत चार मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल से मिलने के लिए एलजी आवास पहुंचे थे लेकिन उन्हें उपराज्यपाल ने मिलने की इजाजत नहीं दी. उपराज्यपाल के इस रैवये से खफा होकर ही आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता रविवार को पीएम आवास तक मार्च निकाल रहे हैं. इस मार्च के समर्थन में भाजपा के बागी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया कि वह अरविंद केजरीवाल के समर्पण भाव की तारीफ करते हैं. उम्मीद करता हूं कि आगे नौकरशाही की तरह से इस तरह स्थिति पैदा नहीं होगी.
 
वहीं सीपीआई के नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने ट्वीट किया कि मैं आज आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा पीएम आवास तक निकाले जाने वाले मार्च का समर्थन करता हूं और मैं इसमें हिस्सा भी लूंगा. दिल्ली में जो हो रहा है मैं उसका विरोध भी करता हूं.
 
 
इसी तरह डीएमए के नेता एमके स्टालिन ने भी इस मार्च का समर्थन किया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल द्वारा जो व्यवहार सीएम केजरीवाल के साथ हो रहो वह चिंताजनक है. बीजेपी देश के संघीय प्रणाली के खिलाफ काम कर रही है.


लोकप्रिय

Arvind Kejriwal

