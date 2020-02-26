पूर्वी दिल्‍ली में रविवार को नागर‍िकता संशोधन कानून यानी कि सीएए (CAA) को लेकर जबरदस्‍त हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुए. इसके बाद मंगलवार को चांद बाग, भजनपुरा, गोकुलपुरी, मौजपुर, करदमपुरी और जाफराबाद में हुई हिंसा ने इलाके के लोगों को अंदर तक हिला दिया. इन हिंसक वारदातों में अब तक 23 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 200 लोग घायल हैं. यही नहीं हिंसा में शामिल लोगों ने कई दुकानों और वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया. इस बीच गुरुद्वारों ने उन सभी पीड़‍ितों के लिए अपने दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं जो किसी सुरक्षित पनाह की तलाश में हैं, फिर चाहे वो किसी भी धर्म के ही क्‍यों न हों.

यह भी पढ़ें: दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किए टेलिफोन नंबर, पीड़ितों के बारे में मिलेगी जानकारी



In one part of Delhi, a gurdwara opens its doors to Muslims and anyone who needs shelter.

In Seelampur, Dalits blocked the roads against mobs, sheltered their Muslim neighbours.



Police and politicians have forgotten their duty; but the people have courage and heart.#DelhiRiots — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 25, 2020

Gurudwaras in North Delhi including in Majnoo ka Tila will look after people who need help tonight, Delhi GPC leaders said. People in North and Northeast Delhi please be informed .

. — Kallol Bhattacherjee (@janusmyth) February 24, 2020

दुख और डर की इस घड़ी में इंसानियत जिंदा है और ट्विटर यूजर्स ने इसकी जमकर तारीफ भी की है:

In one part of Delhi, a gurdwara opens its doors to Muslims and anyone who needs shelter.

In Seelampur, Dalits blocked the roads against mobs, sheltered their Muslim neighbours.



Police and politicians have forgotten their duty; but the people have courage and heart.#DelhiRiots — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 25, 2020

More power to people of all the faiths who are really working hard to support each other & who believes in humanity & wish a peaceful & humble society.



It's really sad. "Police and politicians have forgotten their duty". — Waseem M. Mohammed (@MMWaseem80) February 25, 2020

That's our India. We love and care our people. Rioties spread only hatered. Time to all citizens to help each other. Show care, gain respect, spread love. This time will go soon...but always remember the one who helped for your lives. — Bashir (@Bashir_Makandar) February 25, 2020

Ray of hope specially when all institutions failed — Dr.Shibsankar Mahato (@DrSsmahata) February 25, 2020

Only the ordinary people can save India — Md Nazeer (@Md_Nazeer_INDIA) February 25, 2020

That's the beauty of India — Ambreen (@Only_ambreen) February 25, 2020

I have always believed that no community matches up to our Sikh family about humanity. We all have to learn alot from them. — Arif (@arifmd3680) February 25, 2020

Rab Rakha praji

Waheguruji Da Khalsa Waheguruji Di Fateh — Indian 🇮🇳 (@IndianHumsab1) February 25, 2020

आपको बता दें कि पूर्वी दिल्‍ली के हिंसा ग्रस्‍त इलाकों में धारा 144 लगाई गई है. साथ ही चप्‍पे-चप्‍पे पर पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों की तैनाती की गई है.