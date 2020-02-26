Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
आस्था

Delhi Violence: हिंसा के बीच दिल्‍ली के गुरुद्वारों ने पीड़‍ितों के लिए खोले दरवाजे, लोग बोले, "इंसानियत कायम है"

Delhi Violence Update: दिल्‍ली में हुई हिंसक वारदातों में अब तक 21 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 200 लोग घायल हैं.

,
Delhi Violence: हिंसा के बीच दिल्‍ली के गुरुद्वारों ने पीड़‍ितों के लिए खोले दरवाजे, लोग बोले,

दिल्‍ली हिंसा के पीड़‍ितों के लिए गुरुद्वारे मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं

नई दिल्ली:

पूर्वी दिल्‍ली में रविवार को नागर‍िकता संशोधन कानून यानी कि सीएए (CAA) को लेकर जबरदस्‍त हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुए. इसके बाद मंगलवार को चांद बाग, भजनपुरा, गोकुलपुरी, मौजपुर, करदमपुरी और जाफराबाद में हुई हिंसा ने इलाके के लोगों को अंदर तक हिला दिया. इन हिंसक वारदातों में अब तक 23 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 200 लोग घायल हैं. यही नहीं हिंसा में शामिल लोगों ने कई दुकानों और वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया. इस बीच गुरुद्वारों ने उन सभी पीड़‍ितों के लिए अपने दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं जो किसी सुरक्षित पनाह की तलाश में हैं, फिर चाहे वो किसी भी धर्म के ही क्‍यों न हों. 

यह भी पढ़ें: दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किए टेलिफोन नंबर, पीड़ितों के बारे में मिलेगी जानकारी
 

दुख और डर की इस घड़ी में इंसानियत जिंदा है और ट्विटर यूजर्स ने इसकी जमकर तारीफ भी की है:


आपको बता दें कि पूर्वी दिल्‍ली के हिंसा ग्रस्‍त इलाकों में धारा 144 लगाई गई है. साथ ही चप्‍पे-चप्‍पे पर पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों की तैनाती की गई है.



ट्रेंडिंग

Delhi Violence Delhi Gurudwaras दिल्‍ली हिंसा

