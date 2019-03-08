कुंभ मेले पर बना एक विज्ञापन, देखकर भड़के लोग, बोले - बायकॉट करो Hindustan Unilever को

हाल ही में 4 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि के दिन कुंभ मेले का समापन हुआ. इस दौरान प्रयागराज की त्रिवेणी संगम में करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं ने डुबकी लगाई. इस महापर्व पर सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से कुंभ मेले की शुभकामनाएं दी और हिस्सा बना. लेकिन पर्सनल एंड होम केयर प्रोडक्ट्स बनाने वाली कंपनी हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर (Hindustan Unilever) विवादों में आ गया. इस कंपनी ने एक चाय (रेड लेबल टी) का विज्ञापन बनाया, जिसे देख लोग भड़क उठे.
दरअसल, हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर ने इस चाय के विज्ञापन में कुंभ मेले को ऐसे जगह की तौर पर दर्शाया जहां लोग अपने बुज़ुर्गों से हमेशा के लिए छुटकारा पाने के लिए आते हैं.
इस विज्ञापन में भी एक शख्स अपने पिता को कुंभ मेले में हमेशा के लिए छोड़ने आता है. वो भीड़ में अपने पिता को दूर छोड़ छिपकर निकल जाता है, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उसे महसूस होता है कि उसने गलत किया है. वो पिता को ढूंढता है, उससे पहले ही पिता दो रेड लेबल चाय मंगवा के रखते हैं. जैसे ही बेटा पिता के पास पहुंचता है...पिता बोलते हैं कि मुझे मालूम था तुम वापस आयोगे.
इस चाय के विज्ञापन को हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर #ApnoKoApnao हैशटैग के साथ शेयर करता है, लेकिन कुंभ मेले को गलत तरीके से दिखाने की वजह से लोग सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottHindustanUnilever के साथ अपना गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं.
देखें हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर का ये विज्ञापन...
.@RedLabelChai encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heart-warming video #ApnoKoApnaopic.twitter.com/P3mZCsltmt— Hindustan Unilever (@HUL_News) March 7, 2019
आप ही देखिए लोगों के ट्विटर पर किए गये ये कमेंट्स...
HUL is literally giving away the market to #Patanjali & other swadeshi brands!#BoycottHindustanUnilever is the biggest self-goal ever! pic.twitter.com/ZU8sZlh6kf
Of the #HUL brands, I found I've already left most of them. Their products—Lux, Ponds and that grotesque fraud called "Fair and Lovely" are toxic. Don't choose cancer. #BoycottHindustanUnilever— Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) March 7, 2019
Reply with a brand you still use of theirs, and/or suggest the alternatives.
— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) March 7, 2019
I support #BoycottHindustanUnilever products since they r jealous of #KumbhMela grand success where about 21cr people happily participated and had auspicious experience.@sureshpprabhu ji @myogiadityanath ji: plz take action 4 hearting religious sentiments via below #FakeNewshttps://t.co/97SwiC58ve— khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) March 7, 2019
From East India Co to @HUL_News that's their true character. Their only agenda is to make the country poor economically & ideologically. Why shld we not boycott them? For them everything, every emotion is just a commodity. For us parents are next to Gods #BoycottHindustanUnileverhttps://t.co/suozbymLBI— Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) March 7, 2019
