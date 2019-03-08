NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
कुंभ मेले पर बना एक विज्ञापन, देखकर भड़के लोग, बोले - बायकॉट करो Hindustan Unilever को

पर्सनल एंड होम केयर प्रोडक्ट्स बनाने वाली कंपनी हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर (Hindustan Unilever) विवादों में आ गया. इस कंपनी ने एक चाय (रेड लेबल टी) का विज्ञापन बनाया, जिसे देख लोग भड़क उठे.

नई दिल्ली:

हाल ही में 4 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि के दिन कुंभ मेले का समापन हुआ. इस दौरान प्रयागराज की त्रिवेणी संगम में करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं ने डुबकी लगाई. इस महापर्व पर सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से कुंभ मेले की शुभकामनाएं दी और हिस्सा बना. लेकिन पर्सनल एंड होम केयर प्रोडक्ट्स बनाने वाली कंपनी हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर (Hindustan Unilever) विवादों में आ गया. इस कंपनी ने एक चाय (रेड लेबल टी) का विज्ञापन बनाया, जिसे देख लोग भड़क उठे. 

दरअसल, हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर ने इस चाय के विज्ञापन में कुंभ मेले को ऐसे जगह की तौर पर दर्शाया जहां लोग अपने बुज़ुर्गों से हमेशा के लिए छुटकारा पाने के लिए आते हैं.

इस विज्ञापन में भी एक शख्स अपने पिता को कुंभ मेले में हमेशा के लिए छोड़ने आता है. वो भीड़ में अपने पिता को दूर छोड़ छिपकर निकल जाता है, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद उसे महसूस होता है कि उसने गलत किया है. वो पिता को ढूंढता है, उससे पहले ही पिता दो रेड लेबल चाय मंगवा के रखते हैं. जैसे ही बेटा पिता के पास पहुंचता है...पिता बोलते हैं कि मुझे मालूम था तुम वापस आयोगे. 


इस चाय के विज्ञापन को हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर #ApnoKoApnao हैशटैग के साथ शेयर करता है, लेकिन कुंभ मेले को गलत तरीके से दिखाने की वजह से लोग सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottHindustanUnilever के साथ अपना गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं. 

देखें हिंदुस्तान यूनीलिवर का ये विज्ञापन...

 

 

आप ही देखिए लोगों के ट्विटर पर किए गये ये कमेंट्स... 

टिप्पणियां

 


