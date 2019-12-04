मलाइका अरोड़ा, अनन्या पांडे, आलिया भट्ट और रकुल प्रीत का स्टाइल अवार्ड्स में चला जादू, देखें Viral Photos

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora), आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) और अनन्या पांडे समेत कई एक्ट्रेस फिल्मफेयर स्टाइल अवार्ड शो में पहुंचीं. इस दौरान आलिया भट्ट वरुण धवन के साथ पिंक और ब्लैक कलर के गाउन में नजर आईं, तो वहीं मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) सिल्वर कलर के सिमरी गाउन में अपने बहुत ही शानदार लग रही थीं. इवेंट के दौरान न्यूकमर एक्ट्रेस अनन्या पांडे (Ananya Panday) भी बेहद स्टाइलिश अंदाज में दिखीं. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अमायरा दस्तूर, कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) और रकुल प्रीत (Rakul Preet) ने भी काफी स्टाइलिश अंदाज में दिखीं.
स्टाइलिश अंदाज में नजर आईं आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt)
सिमरी गाउन में कुछ इस स्टाइल में दिखीं बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और फिटनेस क्वीन मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora)
मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही है वायरल
रेड कार्पेट पर पिंक ड्रेस में अनन्या पांडे ने दिखाया जलवा. अनन्या पांडे (Ananya Panday) की 'पति पत्नी और वो' 6 दिसंबर को रिलीज हो रही है.
ब्लैक कलर के सिमरी गाउन में कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) अवार्ड समारोह में बहुत ही शानदार अंदाज में नजर आईं.
साउथ और बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस रकुल प्रीत सिंह (Rakul Preet Singh) ने भी दिखाया अपना स्टाइलिश अंदाज.
कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं अमायरा दस्तूर (Amyra Dastur)
