It's was just a magical night yesterday at our Cafe #SheroeshangoutLucknow with team #Chhapaak We celebrated Bollywood diva @deepikapadukone's Birthday with her husband Bollywood Actor @ranveersingh that moments are actually unforgettable &Precious for all our brave acid attack fighters. We would like to give big thanks to team @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @vikrantmassey87 for kind and support on our social cause #Stopacidattacks Hope will see you again. ❤️❤️ Best wishes to #Chhapaak #abladnahai #theuntoldstory #fightback #acidattacks 4days to go -10 January, 2020 Keep following for more updates !

