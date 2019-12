Garlic Peeling Trick: बीते साल लोगों ने खूब पूछा 'कैसे छीले लहसुन'... ये Kitchen Tricks वीडियो हुए वायरल

Despite the cake shows, the drip cakes, the cookbooks, & the Lego man haircuts, THIS crummy video from 2017 has managed to chase me from all dark corners of the internet ????‍♀️???? I baked a cake for my friends at @theofficialpandora (will always support this ethical brand) & asked Julie @juleschillin if she could cut it like a grid & into “wedding cake” serving sizes, as there was lots of other food at this staff morning tea. We all enjoyed our treats, our multiple servings of cake, & thought we would drift calmly away into our sugar comas... WELL JULIE, it looks like this video is trending ONCE AGAIN (it's clocked over 100 million views across three ‘news' websites OMG), & although the internet still confuses me, WHATEVER YOU DO DO NOT READ THE COMMENTS ???? (Edit: Okay, you can read them at @foodnetwork but I warned you) #JulieBroketheInternet

A post shared by Katherine Sabbath (@katherine_sabbath) on Jun 20, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT