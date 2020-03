Holi 2020: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर की होली स्पेशल ठंडाई रेसिपी, पाचन, डायबिटीज और एसिडिटी में भी है फायदेमंद!

HOLI HAI!!!🌺🌸🌼 Amid all the festivities, it's often difficult to sustain energy levels throughout the day. That's exactly what the Healthy Almond Milk Thandai offers! It is a nutritious energy-booster, which acts as an instant coolant and is a great alternative for vegans too! It can be made using regular milk as well! Perfect, isn't it? Do try it out. Happy Holi!❤🧡💛💚💙💜💖 . . . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #HappyHoli #GetFit2020 #thandai #almondmilk #vegan

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 5, 2020 at 2:37am PST