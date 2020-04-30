पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद भारत के इस महान फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी का भी हुआ निधन, शोकाकुल हुआ खेल जगत

भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी (India Football captain Chuni Goswami)  का निधन हो गया है. वो 83 साल के थे.

भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी का निधन

आज सुबह बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor)  का कैंसर जैसी बीमारी के बाद निधन हुआ तो, वहीं दूसरी ओर भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी (India Football captain Chuni Goswami) का निधन हो गया है. वो 82 साल के थे. 82 साल के भारत के फुटबॉल कप्तान चुन्नी गोस्वामी (Chuni Goswami) ने कोलकाता में आखिरी सांस ली. बता दें कि साल 1962 के एशियाई खेलों में जब भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता था तो चुन्नी गोस्वामी भारतीय टीम (Indian Football Team) के कप्तान रहे थे. फुटबॉल के अलावा चुन्नी गोस्वामी फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट भी खेल चुके हैं. बीसीसीआई (BCCI) ने ट्विटर पर तस्वीर शेयर कर उनके लिए श्रद्धांजलि संदेश भी ट्वीट किया है. बीसीसीआई ने ट्विटर पर उनकी तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा है कि साल 1971-72 में बंगाल की ओर से रणजी ट्रॉफी में खेले और टीम को फाइनल तक पहुंचाया था. मीडिया में आई खबर के अनुसार वो लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे. 

भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी ने भारत के लिए 50 मैच खेले हैं. भारतीय फुटबॉल को विश्व में पहचान दिलाने में चुन्नी गोस्वामी का अहम किरदार रहा था.

गौरतलब है कि आज ऋषि कपूर का अंतिम संस्कार चंदवाड़ी श्मशान में किया गया. ऋषि कपूर का आज सुबह पौने नौ बजे निधन हो गया था. ऋषि कपूर दो साल से ल्यूकेमिया से जूझ रहे थे.

