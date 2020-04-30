ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद भारत के इस महान फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी का भी हुआ निधन, शोकाकुल हुआ खेल जगत

भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी का निधन

आज सुबह बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का कैंसर जैसी बीमारी के बाद निधन हुआ तो, वहीं दूसरी ओर भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज चुन्नी गोस्वामी (India Football captain Chuni Goswami) का निधन हो गया है. वो 82 साल के थे. 82 साल के भारत के फुटबॉल कप्तान चुन्नी गोस्वामी (Chuni Goswami) ने कोलकाता में आखिरी सांस ली. बता दें कि साल 1962 के एशियाई खेलों में जब भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता था तो चुन्नी गोस्वामी भारतीय टीम (Indian Football Team) के कप्तान रहे थे. फुटबॉल के अलावा चुन्नी गोस्वामी फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट भी खेल चुके हैं. बीसीसीआई (BCCI) ने ट्विटर पर तस्वीर शेयर कर उनके लिए श्रद्धांजलि संदेश भी ट्वीट किया है. बीसीसीआई ने ट्विटर पर उनकी तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा है कि साल 1971-72 में बंगाल की ओर से रणजी ट्रॉफी में खेले और टीम को फाइनल तक पहुंचाया था. मीडिया में आई खबर के अनुसार वो लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे.

We've lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Former Indian footballer Chuni Goswami passes away due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata, West Bengal. — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni' Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020