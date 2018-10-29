NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
गुजरातः करोड़ों के घोटाले में कांग्रेस विधायक सहित 4 लोग गिरफ्तार, इंजीनियर से मांग रहे थे पैसा

गुजरात में सिंचाई विभाग में करोड़ों के घोटाले में कांग्रेस विधायक परशोत्तम सबरिया (MLA Parshottam Sabaria) की गिरफ्तारी हुई है.

,
गुजरातः करोड़ों के घोटाले में कांग्रेस विधायक सहित 4 लोग गिरफ्तार, इंजीनियर से मांग रहे थे पैसा

घोटाले में गिरफ्तार गुजरात विधायक के मामले की जानकारी देते गुजरात के मोरबी के एसपी.

खास बातें

  1. गुजरात के सिंचाई विभाग में करोड़ों का घोटाला
  2. कांग्रेस विधायक परशोत्तम हुए गिरफ्तार, तीन अन्य भी पकड़े गए
  3. इंजीनियर से घोटाले के केस में मांग रहे थे लाखों रुपये
नई दिल्ली: गुजरात में सिंचाई विभाग में करोड़ों के घोटाले का खुलासा हुआ है. जिसमें कांग्रेस विधायक परशोत्तम सबरिया (MLA Parshottam Sabaria) की भूमिका सामने आई है. इस मामले में मोरबी पुलिस ने विधायक सहित वकील भारत गणेश और विभागीय इंजीनियर सहित चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है. यह घोटाला माइक्रो इरिगेशन डिपार्टमेंट सिंचाई से जुड़ा है. पुलिस ने कहा- उन्होंने राज्य के सिंचाई विभाग के इंजीनियर से 60 लाख रुपये मांगे और 35 लाख रुपये में मामला तय हुा. वकील उनके लिए पैसा जुटा रहा था. घोटाले के मामले में विधायक की गिरफ्तारी चौंकाने वाली है.   

 
मोरबी के पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से 20 करोड़ रुपये कई प्रोजेक्ट के लिए मंजूर हुए थे. शिकायतों के मुताबिक सामला सामने आया कि कुछ स्थानों पर किसी तरह का काम किए बगैर पैसा निकाल लिया गया. जिसके बाद हमने असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर, एक संविदाकर्मी सहित विधायक और वकील को गिरफ्तार किया है. फिलहाल आरोपियों से पूछताछ के जरिए पुलिस घोटाले के बारे में जानकारियां जुटा रही है. 

