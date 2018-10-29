गुजरातः करोड़ों के घोटाले में कांग्रेस विधायक सहित 4 लोग गिरफ्तार, इंजीनियर से मांग रहे थे पैसा

Gujarat: Congress MLA Parshottam Sabaria&a lawyer Bharat Ganesh arrested y'day in Morbi for their involvement in a micro irrigation scam. Police say "He demanded Rs 60 Lakh from a state irrigation dept engineer&settled for Rs 35 Lakh. Lawyer used to collect money for him" (28.10) pic.twitter.com/tF2qWi0tmg

A grant of Rs 20 Cr was approved for Irrigation Dept for various projects.Complaints were received from some places that no work had been done there but payment was done. We've arrested Asst Engineer, a contractual person, two others, the MLA & the lawyer: SP Morbi (28.10) pic.twitter.com/tgnCXDZY19