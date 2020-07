Ayurvedic Kadha For Immunity: मजबूत इम्यून सिस्टम के लिए शानदार है यह इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर आयुर्वेदिक काढ़ा, रोजाना पिएं एक घूंट!

Sharing a family recipe or well an Indian recipe of a home remedy for cough, colds and flu! This one is by @arshitabkapoor a Covid survivor and warrior and this is what she has to say "This kadha is really a life savour. Helped me get through covid, and also build immunity. Drink this twice a day, precautionary and you will surely feel stronger! I like my kadha to be tasty also, so I always added extra cinnamon and gur!" So while it's got all these spices which are anti inflammatory, what really caught my eye was the addition of black pepper. Did you know? While black pepper may seem like an odd addition to the mix, its presence plays a substantial role. The addition of black pepper with turmeric increases the absorption of turmeric by 2000 percent when used in a 1:10 ratio of pepper to turmeric. Pretty amazing, right? Black pepper aids in combating respiratory conditions and rejuvenating the lungs. So with the monsoons upon us, and the situation with Covid, this drink can be made and had an home. It's soothing and delicious and well most importantly really good for you. Have it hot or warm, twice a day! Fresh turmeric and basil from @krishicress Hope you enjoy this easy recipe from our home, #TogetherAtHome we'll keep cooking (and drinking) everyday! #HappyCooking #Happydrinking #stayhome #staysafe #quarantinecooking #kadha #ayurvedic #ayurvedicdrink #immunitybooster #homeremedies #homecooking #chefanahita #chefathome #easypeasy #stepbystep #recipevideo #homerecipe #cookingwithchefanahita #eatwell #homemade #stayhomestaysafe

