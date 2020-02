Guys, recently I came across something that shocked me to my core. 1 IN EVERY 5 GIRLS drop out of school when their periods start! And the worst thing is that this happens around us, and WE DON'T EVEN NOTICE. I mean, can you even imagine not having a future because of something as normal as periods?! This video has been an eye-opener for me. I have decided to take action and I think it's high time we all did. I am partnering with Whisper to #KeepGirlsInSchool and I urge you all to spread the word about the video, and do your bit! @whisperindia #KeepGirlsInSchool #Whisper #Periodmovement #menstruationmatters

