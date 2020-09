Effective Back Pain Remedies: कमर दर्द से राहत पाने के लिए रोज करें ये स्ट्रेचिंग एक्सरसाइज, आज से ही करें शरू

5-MINUTE MORNING STRETCH ROUTINE! #BBGcommunity, do you ever wake up feeling sore and tight? If you spend a lot of your day sitting at a desk, having a good stretch routine can help prevent muscle tightness. This is the stretch routine that I do EVERY day - it's only 5 minutes so I can easily squeeze it in. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Child's Pose - 20 secs - 2 sets Hip Flexor & Rotation - 40 secs - 2 sets Obliques - 40 secs - 2 sets Alternating Knee Hug - 20 secs - 2 sets 90/90 & Rotation - 40 secs Scorpion - 20 secs ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Try adding this stretch session into your morning routine each day for the next week — it will improve your flexibility and make you feel so much more energised! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquiment ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BBG #BBGathome #SWEATathome #BBGZeroEquipment #morningstretchroutine #BBGmums #BBGmoms

