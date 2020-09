Eka Padasana: शिल्पा शेट्टी से सीखें सुबह योग के साथ कैसे करें अपने दिन की शुरुआत? जानें मॉर्निंग योगा सीक्वेंस

For me, the best time to practice yoga is early in the morning on an empty stomach Limited pollution of all kinds allow you to breathe and centre your focus with ease. Focusing on yourself allows you to align your mind and body, thereby enhancing your body's balancing abilities. So today, I practiced the Eka Padasana, or the one foot balancing pose. It works on the mind and body rather effectively. Not only does it improve balance, focus, & posture; but also strengthens the ankles & legs along with the shoulders & muscles of the back, while toning the abdomen. Like I always say, buss... Yoga se hi hoga What does your Monday morning look like? @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #SimpleSoulful #yoga #yogasehihoga

