Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: जानें मलाइका अरोड़ा के टॉप फिटनेस सीक्रेट, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई

Here's another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. “I love planks” said no one ever! The side plank is one of the most gruelling 30 seconds of the plank family. I love how my Diva squad pushes me every day to do better so, here's my Vashishthasana. A) It strengthens your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and spine B) Increases flexibility in the wrists. C) Opens the hips and hamstrings. D) Tones the abdominal muscles. E) Improves balance, concentration, and focus. On days when I feel exceptionally powerful, I love to channelize it through my body and just let it emanate into the universe! Hello Universe, Hello new week! #malaikasmondaymotivation @reebokindia

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:49pm PDT