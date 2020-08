Homemade Curd Benefits: इन 3 वजहों से आपको अपनी डेली डाइट में शामिल करना चाहिए दही!

The test of good home made dahi is that the spoon shouldn't sink. Because dahi has the force to uplift more than just your spirits. It uplifts your ability to stay steady in a world of constant change, it protects gut integrity and gut bacteria diversity. Need more reasons to dig in? PS - test not applicable for packaged dahi.

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT