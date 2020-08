करीना कपूर की न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट ने शेयर किया करीना का दूसरी बार मां बनने से पहले का डाइट प्लान और वर्कआउट रुटीन!

The good news is that you don't have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane. This is exactly what @kareenakapoorkhan was eating and working out around late May - mid June when she shot for the #filmfare cover. Meal One - Soaked badams / Banana 9-10ish workout (details below) Meal Two - Dahi rice & papad OR roti paneer sabzi & dal 12ish Meal Three - small bowl of papaya OR handful of peanuts OR piece of cheese OR some makhana 2-3 ish Meal Four - Mango milkshake OR bowl of litchi OR some chivda 5-6 ish Meal Five - Veg pulao & raita OR. Palak or pudina roti with boondi raita OR. Dal rice & sabzi 8ish Bedtime - Haldi milk with little nutmeg If hungry in bet - fresh fruit, curd with raisins or cashews, Nimbu sherbet, Nariyal pani, Chaas with kalanamak & hing Weekly workout - Day One (D1) - 20 mins treadmill, focus on speed D2 - Yoga routine D3 - Break D4 - Home strength training workout D5 - 40 mins on treadmill, focus on staying on steady speed D6 - Restorative yoga postures or Core workout D7 - Break #kareenakapoorkhan #eatlocal #eatlocalthinkglobal #lockdown #dontloseoutworkout #yummyfood

