सोनाली बेंद्र ने कहा डरें नहीं, लड़ें... तो ताहिरा ने साझा की पावरफुल फोटो...

विश्व कैंसर दिवस के मौके पर सोमवार को अभिनेत्री सोनाली बेंद्रे बहल और फिल्मकार ताहिरा कश्यप खुराना ने लोगों से कैंसर से नहीं 'डरने' का आग्रह किया. दोनों ही महिलाएं कैंसर से लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं. हाल ही में मेटास्टेटिक कैंसर के उपचार के लिए न्यूयॉर्क में कई महीने बिताने के बाद वापस लौटीं सोनाली ने बीमारी से निपटने के अपने तरीके को साझा किया. उन्होंने कहा, "केवल 'सी' शब्द का उल्लेख सुनने लेने वाले किसी भी शख्स के दिल में खौफ आ जाता है. हमें इससे बहुत डरते हैं कि हम इसके बारे में बात तक नहीं करते.. यही कारण है कि यह एक दिन इतना जरूरी हो गया है, जहां हम इसके बारे में समझे और इस बीमारी से निपटने में मदद करें. मैं भी डर गई थी लेकिन मैंने जल्द ही महसूस किया कि रेत में सिर दफनाना इससे निपटने का तरीका नहीं है."
World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we'd rather not talk about it… which is why it's important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay
'सरफरोश' अभिनेत्री के मुताबिक, "इसके लिए आपको इसका अध्ययन करने की जरूरत है. पता करें कि आपके लिए क्या काम करेगा और अपने उपचार को लेकर आपको मेहनत करनी चाहिए. इसके लिए आपको खुदपर दृढ़ता से विश्वास करने की आवश्यकता है और यह जान लें कि कल आज से बेहतर होगा. यह नकारात्मक विचारों के खिलाफ लड़ाई नहीं है."
अभिनेता-गायक आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरा ने समाज से कैंसर के साथ जुड़े दाग को खत्म करने का आग्रह किया. ताहिरा ने इस मौके पर एक बहुत ही पावरफुल तस्वीर साझा की और लोगों में कैंसर के प्रति जागरुकता फैलाने का प्रयास किया.
Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, "Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we're knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward" #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one
उन्होंने कहा, "मुझे उम्मीद है कि हम में से हर कोई इस दिन को बेहद शानदार तरीके से मनाएगा. इसी तरीके से हम इससे जुड़े किसी दाग को हटा सकते हैं. जरूरी है कि हम इसके बारे में जागरूकता फैलाएं और खुद से प्यार करें चाहे जो भी हो."
Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
बीते साल बॉलीवुड उस समय सतके में आ गया था जब इंडस्ट्री के दो बड़े नामों की सेहत से जुड़े बड़े खुलासे हुए थे. बॉलीवुड जगत के दो अदाकार सोनाली बेंद्रे (Sonali Bendre) और इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) को कैंसर होने की खबर ने उनके चाहने वालों में हलचल पैदा कर दी थी. कुछ समय से लोग इस सदमे से उभरे ही थे कि अब बॉलीवुड में कैंसर का एक और ऐसा केस दिख गया है जिससे लोग फिर परेशान हैं. यह खबर आई 22 सितंबर को, खबर के अनुसार बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushamann Khurana) की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप (Tahira Kashyap diagnosed With Stage-Zero Breast Cancer) को स्टेज जीरो ब्रेस्ट कैंसर (stage zero breast cancer) है और वह इसकी ट्रीटमेंट करा रही हैं. ताहिरा ने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कर बताया है कि वे मास्टेक्टॉमी (mastectomy procedure) ले रही थीं. हालांकि यह खबर दिल को दुखी करने वाली थी, लेकिन ताहिरा काफी पॉजिटिव दिख बनी रहीं.
Wearing hair extensions kinda day! Little vanity doesn't hurt If at all it's helping me kick the body aches! Some might judge or ask how but that's how I function, at times#vanity #breastcancerwarrior #hairandthere #selflove #nomoretaboo
पोस्ट साझा करते हुए ताहिरा ने लिखा था- 'यह तस्वीर कुछ लोगों को परेशान कर सकती है. सीधे स्तन में उच्च स्तर की कोशिकाओं वाला डीसीआईएस (डक्टल कार्सिनोमा इन सितु) होने की बात पता चली. यह शुरुआती चरण स्टेज 0 का कैंसर से पहले का स्टेज है. मैं एंजेलिना जोली की आधी भारतीय संस्करण बन गई हूं, क्योंकि एक ही ब्रेस्ट में कैंसर हुआ है.'
आयुष्मान खुराना और ताहिरा कश्यप ने साल 2008 में शादी की थी और उनके दो बच्चे हैं बेटा विराजवीर, और बेटी वरुष्का.
