Quick Breakfast Ideas: प्रोटीन, फाइबर और गुड फैट के लिए सुबह के नाश्ते में ऐसे बनाएं एवोकैडो टोस्ट

WHAT DO I EAT FOR BREAKFAST?⁣ I prefer my breakfast to be both quick to make AND eat so I can get started with my day as soon as possible! Just because a meal is quick, doesn't mean it's not healthy. Try to include a healthy, balanced portion of protein, carbs and good fats into a fast breakfast — as you would with a more time-consuming dish. My go-to on those days when I need to be out the door quickly is avocado on toast. All I need to do is slice the avocado, toast the bread, and season with chilli and herbs. It tastes SO good and takes literally 5 minutes to make. ⁣ ⁣ #BBGcommunity, tell me some of your favourite quick and healthy meals below!⁣ ⁣ Photo credit: @thebitingtruth⁣ ⁣ #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome

