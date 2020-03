शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कोरोना वायरस से बचने और इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए सीढ़ियों पर यूं एक्सरसाइज करने की दी सलाह, देखें Video

Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let's utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here's how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho! ???????? . @thevinodchanna . . . . #MondayMotivation #COVID19 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #fitness #time

