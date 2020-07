Watch: वर्कआउट के लिए मसल्स को तैयार करने के लिए करें ये 8 फुल बॉडी वॉर्म-अप एक्सरसाइज!

WARM UP REMINDER! I feel that women need to understand WHY it is important to warm up and how to know when your body is actually “warm”. Warming up correctly can reduce your risk of injury. I would much rather prehab a movement than rehab an injury. ⠀⠀⠀ So how can you tell if you are 'warm'? Check for an increase in your heart rate. You will also feel more mobile. Your body may feel warm to touch AND you should also feel “ready to workout”. ⠀⠀⠀ The way that I choose to warm up (and what I tell my clients to do) is a combination of CARDIO and MOVEMENT. This would look like a treadmill walk for 5-10 minutes followed by dynamic stretching. You'll need a foam roller and recovery band to follow me through these exercises ... LET'S DO THIS! ⁣⠀⠀⠀ Foam Rolling: ⁣⠀⠀⠀ Traps⁣ Glutes⁣ Hamstrings⁣ Calves⁣ ⁣⠀⠀⠀ Range Of Motion⁣: ⁣⠀⠀⠀ Shoulder Rotations⁣ Thoracic Rotations Leg Swings⁣ Single-Leg Raise⁣ ⠀⠀⠀ There's a warm up for every #BBG workout in the @SWEAT app, with different options depending on whether you want to do cardio or movement or a combination of the two! ⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/SWEATchallenge ⠀⠀⠀ #BBG #warmup #SWEATchallenge #strongertogether

