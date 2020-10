Weight Loss: एक्सरसाइज करने का नहीं करता मन? सेलिब्रिटी फिटनेस ट्रेनर के ये टिप्स हर रोज वर्कआउट के लिए करेंगे आपको मोटिवेट

BBG ZERO EQUIPMENT EXPRESS WORKOUT! Train ANYWHERE with this BBG Zero Equipment express workout. You can still achieve amazing results and get a great workout in minimal time, and with no equipment. If you have a spare 10 minutes, give this workout a go! Let's do this. Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 30s Push-Up & Shoulder Tap - 30s Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift & Knee-Up - 60s (30s per side) Double-Pulse Jump Lunge - 30s Jumping Jacks - 30s Curtsy Lunge - 30s Rest - 30s Complete 2 laps! For more of my BBG Zero Equipment express workouts, download SWEAT and get started today! kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment #BBG #BBGZeroEquipment #glutesandabs #homeworkouts #abworkout #gluteworkout

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on Oct 10, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT