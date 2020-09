Weight Loss: तेजी से वजन कम करने के लिए ब्रेकफास्ट में न करें ये गलतियां, जानें नाश्ते में क्या करें और क्या नहीं!

WHY I ALWAYS EAT BREAKFAST⁣ When you are training and being active, it is so important to fuel your body. ⁣ ⁣ I always make sure that I eat a good breakfast in the morning because otherwise I find it hard to find energy, not only for my training, but also for my everyday life! Also, if I skipped breakfast, I would probably get so hungry before lunchtime that I would end up snacking instead of eating a proper meal. ⁣ ⁣ For breakfast I usually have two pieces of toast with avocado, tomato or eggs on top, but there are so many good breakfast options out there. Oats with fruit on top, an omelette, or a healthy muffin are all great ideas.⁣ ⁣ I also always make sure I have breakfast before I have a coffee, because coffee can suppress your appetite and makes it hard to tell how hungry you are, so you might not eat enough. ⁣ ⁣ #BBGcommunity, what do you like to eat for breakfast??⁣ ⁣ #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome⁣ ⁣ Photo credit: @sara.haven

