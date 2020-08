Why Is Carbs Important: रोजाना खाने में क्यों शामिल करना चाहिए कार्ब्स, फिटनेस एक्सपर्ट क्यों बताते हैं कार्ब्स को जरूरी?

YES, I eat pasta!! People are often surprised when they find out that I eat pasta, bread, rice and other carbs. ⁣ Eating a healthy, balanced diet, does NOT mean that you need to restrict yourself from eating certain foods. I love food, it's a big part of my life and it's the way that my family and I connect, we love to cook and eat together. I will not restrict myself from eating anything - I just keep it balanced.⁣ ⁣ I eat in a mediterranean style, and I usually include a mix of vegetables, carbs, protein and healthy fats in each meal. It's all about balance for me. For example this pasta sauce has lots of vegetables grated up in it! ⁣ ⁣ I do not recommend trying to follow "diet trends" that you don't enjoy, I don't think that restricting what you eat is a sustainable way to live. Once I tried to cut down my carbs to support Tobi (he was on a diet for a bodybuilding competition) and... it did not end well lol. I was craving sugar and junk food that I never usually like to eat!!⁣ ⁣ #BBGcommunity, it's important that you fuel your body with enough food to give you energy and strength throughout the day. Complex carbs like wholemeal bread, brown rice, quinoa or wholemeal pasta can provide your body with great nutrients and keep you fuller for longer. So you need to find what works for YOU, but don't be afraid to include carbs as part of your diet!⁣ ⁣ What is your favourite meal to get you energised for your workouts ladies?? Tell me in the comments below!!⁣ ⁣ kaylaitsines.com/BBGatHome⁣ ⁣ #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome

