Work From Home And Back Pain: कमर दर्द दूर करने के कारगर नुस्खे

Hey guys! Hope you all had a relaxing weekend getting lots of sleep, nourishment and energy! Let's kick off this week on a super charged, balanced and beautiful note with my #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek And just as powerful a pose - Malasana or The Yogi Squat Don't forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios & @thedivayoga when you post! * Sit in a squat with your feet flat on the floor. If you're having trouble keeping your feet flat, use a blanket to rest your heel * Place your thighs in a wide position, leaning very slightly towards the front * To keep your knees separates, press your elbows against either knee, keep the width intact, while joining your palms * Hold the position for a minute and to come out of it, slowly straighten your knees and stand up This shot is by the very talented @by.the.gram team This pose looks easy but requires a lot of stability and calmness in your mind AND it just takes a few minutes :) #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #strongerwithsarva #yogaeveryday #yogagirl #yogaposes #treepose

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Aug 9, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT