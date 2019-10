सिंगिंग छोड़ अब ये कर रही हैं हॉलीवुड सिंगर Britney Spears, फोटो शेयर कर किया खुलासा

So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui ... I tried to start off by doing yoga ????‍♀️ but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ..... I finished with stretching, splits and yoga! Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now !!! My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost 7 hours of footage because my phone didn't have a back up plan. I was extremely upset ... I had 3 outside videos and 7 pics and hotel footage ... but anyhow ... I kept moving forward !!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights ... it was magical

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT