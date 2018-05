#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]… Eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.