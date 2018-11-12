NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | हॉलीवुड |

माईली साइरस से जेरार्ड बटलर तक, कैलिफोर्निया के जंगल में लगी आग में सितारों ने खोया घर

हॉलीवुड हस्तियों जेरार्ड बटलर और माईली सायरस ने कैलिफोर्निया के जंगल में लगी आग की घटना में अपने घर पूरी तरह से खो दिए हैं, जबकि फिल्मकार गुइलेरमो डेल टोरो के घर को आंशिक रूप से नुकसान पहुंचा है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
माईली साइरस से जेरार्ड बटलर तक, कैलिफोर्निया के जंगल में लगी आग में सितारों ने खोया घर

जेरार्ड बटलर ने खोया घर

नई दिल्ली: हॉलीवुड हस्तियों जेरार्ड बटलर और माईली सायरस ने कैलिफोर्निया के जंगल में लगी आग की घटना में अपने घर पूरी तरह से खो दिए हैं, जबकि फिल्मकार गुइलेरमो डेल टोरो के घर को आंशिक रूप से नुकसान पहुंचा है. फिल्म '300' के अभिनेता जेरार्ड बटलर ने कहा कि पूरे कैलिफोर्निया के लिए यह दुखद घड़ी है. बटलर ने इंस्टाग्राम पर आग बुझने के बाद घर की तस्वीर साझा कर लिखा, "खाली करने के बाद मालिबु के घर में वापस आ गया. पूरे कैलिफोर्निया के लिए बेहद दुखद समय. दमकलकर्मियों के साहस, जोश और बलिदान से हमेशा की तरह प्रेरित हूं."

'केदारनाथ' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, क्या प्रकृति के कहर से बच पाएंगे सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत?
 
Chhath Puja 2018: चांदनी सिंह और कल्लू ने गाया छठ गीत, छठी माई से मांगी ये मुराद- देखें Video

मशहूर सिंगर माईली सायरस ने रविवार को ट्विटर पर पीड़ितों के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर की और घर खो देने के बारे में जानकारी दी. सायरस ने लिखा, "आग द्वारा मेरे समुदाय को प्रभावित किए जाने से पूरी तरह से आहत हूं. मैं खुशकिस्मत लोगों में से एक हूं. मेरे पशु और मेरी जिंदगी का प्यार सुरक्षित बाहर निकलने में सफल रहे और मेरे लिए फिलहाल यही मायने रखता है." 
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "मेरा घर अब नहीं बचा लेकिन परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ जो यादें साझा की वह कायम हैं. दमकलकर्मियों और लॉस एंजेलिस काउंटी शेरिफ डिपार्टमेंट को ढेर सारा प्यार और आभार भेज रही हूं." गायिका ने लोगों से दमकलकर्मियों को जरूरी चीजें दान करने का आग्रह किया, ताकि आग को काबू करने में उन्हें सहायता मिले. 

लाल सूट पहन WWE के रिंग में कूदी एक्ट्रेस, पहलवान ने किया बुरा हाल सीधे पहुंचीं अस्पताल- देखें Video

टिप्पणियां
वहीं, फिल्मकार गुइलेरमो डेल ने कहा कि उनके घर को आग की लपटों के धुंए से मामूली रूप से नुकसान पहुंचा है. 

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Score Card: जारी हुए पीओ परीक्षा के स्कोर, इन स्टेप्स से करें चेक
gerard butlerMiley Cyruscalifornia wildfire

Advertisement

 
 
 