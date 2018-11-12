माईली साइरस से जेरार्ड बटलर तक, कैलिफोर्निया के जंगल में लगी आग में सितारों ने खोया घर

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on Nov 11, 2018 at 10:36am PST