किम कार्दशियन ने कोरोना काल में प्राइवेट आइलैंड पर आयोजित की बर्थडे पार्टी, हुईं जमकर ट्रोल...देखें Photo

किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) अपने 40वें बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं.

रियलिटी टीवी स्टार किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) किसी न किसी वजह से हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में रहती हैं. उनकी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें और वीडियो आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते हैं. किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) की सोशल मीडिया पर भी तगड़ी फैन फॉलोइंग है. किम कार्दशियन अब फिर से मीडिया की सुर्खियों में आ गई है. उन्होंने हाल ही में कोरोना काल (Coronavirus Pandemic) के दौरान अपने 40वें बर्थडे पर आलिशान पार्टी आयोजित की, जिसके बाद उन्हें खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. हालांकि, किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian Birthday) की बर्थडे पार्टी में उनके करीबी लोग ही मौजूद थे.

किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) ने अपने बर्थडे को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए एक प्राइवेट आइलैंड पर शानदार पार्टी आयोजित की थी. उन्होंने इस संबंध में कई ट्वीट भी किया. उन्होंने इसमें लिखा: "हम एक प्राइवेट आइलैंड पर थे और हमने यह दिखाने का प्रयास किया कि सबकुछ सामान्य है, थोड़े समय के लिए ही सही". दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा: "हमने डांस किया, बाइक चलाई. व्हेल के करीब स्वीमिंग की, समुद्र तट पर एक फिल्म देखी. इसके अलावा और भी बहुत कुछ किया. इस पार्टी ने एक बार फिर मुझे यह अहसास दिलाया है कि मैं कितनी भाग्यशाली हूं." 

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) ने ट्वीट कर इस तरह बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की जानकारी दी थी. उनके ट्वीट पर यूजर्स ने उन्होंने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया. यूजर्स का कहना है कि कोरोना महामारी के बीच पार्टी आयोजित करना ये दर्शाता है कि वो कितनी लापरवाह हैं. बता दें कि 40 वर्षीया किम कार्दशियन वर्ल्ड फेमस रियलिटी स्टार हैं. किम कार्दशियन के पति कान्ये वेस्ट हैं जो एक रैपर और फैशन डिजाइनर हैं. दोनों के चार बच्चे हैं. 

