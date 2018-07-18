NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | हॉलीवुड |

'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस' के मशहूर हॉलीवुड एक्टर पर आने वाली है डॉक्यूमेंट्री, जानें कब होगा टेलीकास्ट

‘फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस’ सीरीज के लोकप्रिय अभिनेता पॉल वॉकर की डॉक्यूमेंट्री अगले महीने प्रसारित होगी. इसका प्रसारण पेरामाउंट नेटवर्क करेगा.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस' के मशहूर हॉलीवुड एक्टर पर आने वाली है डॉक्यूमेंट्री, जानें कब होगा टेलीकास्ट

दिवंगत हॉलीवुड एक्टर पॉल वॉकर

खास बातें

  1. पॉल वॉकर पर बनीं है डॉक्यूमेंट्री
  2. 'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस' के फेमस एक्टर
  3. नाम होगा 'आई एम पॉल वॉकर'
नई दिल्ली: ‘फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस’ सीरीज के लोकप्रिय अभिनेता पॉल वॉकर की डॉक्यूमेंट्री अगले महीने प्रसारित होगी. इसका प्रसारण पेरामाउंट नेटवर्क करेगा. वॉकर का वर्ष 2013 में कैलिफोर्निया के सांता क्लैरिटा में एक सड़क हादसे में निधन हो गया था. ‘वैराएटी’ के अनुसार डॉक्यूमेंट्री का नाम 'आई एम पॉल वॉकर' होगा. डॉक्यूमेंट्री में उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के साक्षात्कार सहित कुछ निजी वीडियो भी दिखाए जाएंगे. 

टिप्पणियां
अमिताभ बच्चन और बेटी श्वेता के ऐड पर उठा बड़ा सवाल, केस दर्ज करने की दी चेतावनी
अभिनेता के माता-पिता, उनके भाई, उनकी बहन के अलावा फिल्म ‘फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस’ में उनके सह कलाकार रहे टाइरीस गिब्‍सन और निर्देशक के वायने क्रेमर आदि हस्तियां भी इसमें नजर आएंगी. डॉक्यूमेंट्री 11 अगस्त को प्रसारित की जाएगी.

(इनपुट भाषा से)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 'अम्मा देखा तेरा मुंडा बिगड़ा जाए...' में लगा नया तड़का, गाना सुनकर हो जाएंगे रिफ्रेश... देखें Video
Paul Walker documentaryFast And Furiousपॉल वॉकर डॉक्यूमेंट्री

Advertisement

 
 
 