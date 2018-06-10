'क्वांटिको' विवाद पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- मुझे भारतीय होने पर गर्व...

'हिंदुओं को आतंकी' बताने पर 'क्वांटिको' के निर्माताओं ने मांगी माफी, कहा- प्रियंका का इससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं
I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018
Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudraksh .. who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it .. #Shame#ShameonyouPriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/Qhyve3GOEW— Shatrughan Sinha (@AsliShotgun) June 5, 2018
