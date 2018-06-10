NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'क्वांटिको' विवाद पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- मुझे भारतीय होने पर गर्व...

'क्वांटिको 3' के एक एपिसोड में आतंकी हमले के पीछे भारतीय राष्ट्रवादियों का हाथ होने की बात कही गई थी. मामले पर विवाद होने के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने माफी मांगी है.

मुझे भारतीय होने पर गर्व: प्रियंका चोपड़ा

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड से इंटरनेशनल आइकॉन बनीं एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा का अमेरिकी शो 'क्वांटिको सीजन 3' इन दिनों विवादों में हैं. दरअसल 'क्वांटिको 3' के एक एपिसोड में आतंकी हमले के पीछे भारतीय राष्ट्रवादियों का हाथ होने की बात कही गई थी. इसे लेकर जमकर विवाद हुआ और लोगों ने प्रियंका चोपड़ा पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली. मामले पर चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने माफी मांगी है. बता दें, इससे पहले निर्माता भी 'क्वांटिको' में हिंदी आतंकवाद से जुड़े सीन के लिए माफी मांग चुके हैं.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'क्वांटिको 3' में 'इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट्स' को बताया आतंकी तो Twitter पर लोग बोले- Shame ऑन यू प्रियंका...

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इस मुद्दे पर चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, "'क्वांटिको' के हालिया विवादित एपिसोड से कई लोगों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है. इसके लिए मैं बेहद दुखी हूं और आपसे माफी चाहती हूं. ऐसा करना न मेरा मकसद था और नहीं कभी रहेगा. मैं ईमानदारी से माफी मागंती हूं. मुझे भारतीय होने पर गर्व है और यह कभी नहीं बदलेगा." 'हिंदुओं को आतंकी' बताने पर 'क्वांटिको' के निर्माताओं ने मांगी माफी, कहा- प्रियंका का इससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं

बता दें, 'क्वांटिको 3' के एपिसोड 'द ब्लड ऑफ रोमियो' पर यह हंगामा हो रहा था और सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा को टारगेट किया जा रहा था. प्रियंका चोपड़ा 'क्वांटिको' में एलेक्स पैरिश का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो एफबीआई एजेंट हैं. इस एपिसोड में दिखाया गया था कि पाकिस्तान-भारत में शांति वार्ता होने जा रही है और उससे पहले न्यूयॉर्क में परमाणु आतंकी हमले की साजिश का पता चलता है. जब एक शख्स को आतंकी हमले के संदेह में पकड़ा जाता है, तो उसके पास से रुद्राक्ष की माला मिलती है. जिसके बाद प्रियंका कहती हैं कि इंडियन नेशनलिस्ट हैं जो हमले के जरिये पाकिस्तान को बदनाम करना चाहते हैं. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ था और इसे भारत की छवि खराब करने की कोशिश बताकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा को ट्रोल किया जा रहा था.
एबीसी नेटवर्क ने एक बयान में माफी मागंते हुए कहा- "एपिसोड की वजह से कई लोगों ने अपने इमोशंस का इजहार किया और इसमें प्रियंका चोपड़ा को निशाना बनाया गया है जो ठीक नहीं है क्योंकि न तो उन्होंने शो बनाया है, न ही लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है, उनका कोई लेना-देना नहीं है." इस तरह 'क्वांटिको 3' में हिंदू आतंकी साजिश को लेकर एनबीसी नेटवर्क ने माफी मांगी है. 'क्वांटिको' का ये एपिसोड पहली जून को एयर हुआ था. वैसे भी 'क्वांटिको 3' की खराब रेटिंग की वजह से इसे जल्द ही बंद कर दिया जाएगा. 

