इस सुपरस्टार ने बताई अपनी दास्तान, कहा-15 साल की उम्र तक नहीं जानता था 'क्या होता है शॉवर'

Here's a flashback. I grew up without running water, so I didn't know what a shower was until I was 15 and joined the gym. This basin and a washcloth was how we bathed. My brother and I would schlep the water from the well to the house, and then we would all clean ourselves - first my mother, then my father, then my brother, then me. The water was a little dirty by the time it was our turn but my brother and I weren't going to schlep back to the well. Tell me about the memories from your childhood that remind you how far you've come. #fbf

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Mar 8, 2019 at 12:19pm PST