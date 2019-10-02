Live Blog : 'बनेगा स्वस्थ इंडिया' अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ, 12 घंटे का 'स्वस्थाग्रह'

Click to Expand & Play
मार्च 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा लांच किए गए स्वस्थ भारत अभियान का एनडीटीवी और डेटॉल शुरू से साथ देते रहे हैं. बीते 5 सालों में 'स्वच्छता' को लेकर शुरू की गई कामयाब पहल के बाद अब हम स्वच्छ से स्वस्थ की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं. हमारे कार्यक्रम का LIVE कवरेज देखने के लिए आप LIVE TV पर क्लिक करें.
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Spiritual Teacher and Mentor Sister @bkshivani to be part of NDTV-@DettolIndia 12-Hour #Swasthagraha today. Track LIVE updates from 9am only on https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX and NDTV 24X7 pic.twitter.com/oJE88cntIm- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2019
.@SrBachchan has pledged to donate 100 #SwasthKits to support the health needs of the mother. Join NDTV-@DettolIndia#BanegaSwasthIndia#Swasthagraha today from 9am and help raise money for #SwasthKit- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2019
Donate Now: https://t.co/O4q85SQC2Qpic.twitter.com/XNYlQveTz9
अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ 'स्वस्थाग्रह' देखें आज 9 बजे से
The first 1000 days in a child's life determine their health through their lifetime.- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) September 26, 2019
Join @SrBachchan for a 12-hour @DettolIndia - NDTV #BanegaSwasthIndia#Swasthagraha on Oct 2 from 9am to raise money for #SwasthKit for new mothers. Donate Now: https://t.co/3oUB8pKgxnpic.twitter.com/QMVy0z1CPA
T 3305 -महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती के अवसर पर भारत को स्वस्थ बनाने के लिए इस बार @ndtv और @DettolIndia अपनी #BanegaSwasthIndia मुहिम के तहत 12 घंटे का #Swasthagraha करेंगे। 2Oct को जुड़िए मेरे साथ, सुबह 9 बजे से NDTV24x7,NDTV इंडिया और https://t.co/H0AMUMdPiQ पर #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/w4H8GQjMdV- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 1, 2019
