Live Blog : 'बनेगा स्वस्थ इंडिया' अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ, 12 घंटे का 'स्वस्थाग्रह'

मार्च 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा लांच किए गए स्वस्थ भारत अभियान का एनडीटीवी और डेटॉल शुरू  से साथ देते रहे हैं. बीते 5 सालों में 'स्वच्छता' को लेकर शुरू की गई कामयाब पहल के बाद अब हम  स्वच्छ से स्वस्थ की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं.

,
#BanegaSwasthIndia

12 घंटे का

Oct 02, 2019
09:21 (IST)
स्वस्थाग्रह के मंच पर अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ जुड़ चुके हैं डॉ प्रणय रॉय तथा RB के राकेश कपूर.

Oct 02, 2019
09:08 (IST)
स्वच्छ भारत ही स्वस्थ भारत का निर्माण करेगा : अमिताभ बच्चन

Oct 02, 2019
09:07 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज समूचे भारत को 'खुले में शौच से मुक्त' घोषित करने जा रहे हैं : अमिताभ बच्चन
Oct 02, 2019
09:06 (IST)
मुंबई स्थित यशराज स्टूडियो से LIVE: अमिताभ बच्चन ने शुरू किया 12 घंटे का 'स्वस्थाग्रह'
Oct 02, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Oct 02, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Oct 02, 2019
08:43 (IST)
Oct 02, 2019
08:41 (IST)
