COVID-19 से ठीक होने के मामले में लगातार हो रहा है सुधार, बीते दो हफ्ते में 13 से 25.19% पर पहुंचा रिकवरी रेट

Recovery rate of #COVID19 cases stands at 25.19% which was 13.06% 14 days ago. Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry https://t.co/X5WKTS5YCH