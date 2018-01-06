More #visuals from Baramulla where 4 Policemen have lost their lives after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/BLybHzhaFl— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018
Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 6, 2018
