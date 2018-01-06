खास बातें यह हमला पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी पर निशाना बनाकर किया गया इस हमले में तीन दुकानें भी बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्‍त हो गई हैं अभी तक किसी भी आतंकी संगठन ने हमले की जिम्‍मेदारी नहीं ली है

More #visuals from Baramulla where 4 Policemen have lost their lives after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/BLybHzhaFl — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018

Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 6, 2018

उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के सोपोर में बम विस्फोट में चार पुलिस कर्मी शहीद हो गए. इस घटना की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन जैश ए मोहम्मद ने ली हैं. इस घटना के बाद खुफिया अधिकारियों ने और धमाकों की आशंका जताई है. इसे देखते सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को बढ़ाया गया है.शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे सोपोर के गोल मार्केट में एक दुकान के पास आईईडी बिछाई गई थी. जैसे ही वहां से पुलिस पार्टी गुजरी तो उनको निशाना बनाकर विस्फोट कर दिया गया. आईईडी विस्फोट में चार पुलिस कर्मियों की मौत हो गई. इनकी पहचान डोडा के एएसआई इरशाद अहमद, कुपवाड़ा के कांस्‍टेबल मोहम्मद अमीन, सोपोर से कांस्‍टेबल गुलाम नबी और हंदवाडा से कांस्‍टेबल मोहम्‍मद अमीन के रूप में हुई है.आपको बता दे कि जम्मू कश्मीर के सोपोर में आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर हमला कर दिया. आतंकियों ने शनिवार की सुबह आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया. पुलिस के मुताबिक इस आतंकी हमले जहां 4 पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हो गए तो वहीं दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह ब्लास्ट सोपोर के गोल मार्केट में किया गया. पुलिस के मुताबिक, आईआईडी को एक दुकान के नीचे लगाया गया था, इस ब्लास्ट में तीन दुकानें बुरी तरह से बर्बाद हो गई हैं.मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आईईडी विस्फोट में पुलिस कर्मियों की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना जताई है.जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि सोपोर से एक बहुत दुखद खबर है. जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर पुलिस के चार बहादुर पुलिसकर्मी ड्यूटी के दौरान शहीद हो गए. भगवान उनकी आत्‍मा को शांति दे.अलगाववादियों ने सोपोर बंद का शनिवार को ऐलान किया था. सोपोर में 1993 में पचास से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई थी. उसी बरसी पर सोपोर बंद का हर साल इसी दिन बंद रखा जाता है. बंद के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी की गई थी. आतंकवादियों ने योजनाबद्ध तरीके से पुलिस कर्मियों को निशाना बनाने केलिए आईइडी बिछाई थी. पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए है. सुरक्षा बलों ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया है. विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हुए है.