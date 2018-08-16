Had a detailed discussion with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the unfortunate flood situation in the state. Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed. @CMOKerala— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018
We have asked all airlines, domestic and foreign, to reschedule their Cochin flights either from Trivandrum or from Calicut. For international flights, this will require special dispensation which has been granted considering the emergencyDGCA is coordinating.#KeralaFlood— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 15, 2018
#Visuals from Kochi airport that has been shut till August 18 due to incessant rains. #Keralafloodspic.twitter.com/xtXrAbovxg— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
