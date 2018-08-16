NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
केरल में भारी बारिश से अब तक 79 लोगों की मौत, PM मोदी ने मुख्‍यमंत्री विजयन को मदद का भरोसा दिया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को रक्षा मंत्रालय से केरल में राहत और बचाव अभियान और तेज करने को कहा है. प्रधानमंत्री ने गुरुवार सुबह केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन से भी बातचीत की.

,
केरल में भारी बारिश के चलते अब तक 79 लोगों की मौत हो गई है

खास बातें

  1. मरने वालों की संख्या गुरुवार को बढ़कर 79 हो गई
  2. केरल में बुधवार शाम से रेड अलर्ट जारी है
  3. बुधवार को कुल 28 लोगों की मौत की खबर है
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को रक्षा मंत्रालय से केरल में राहत और बचाव अभियान और तेज करने को कहा है. राज्य में बाढ़ की भीषण स्थिति बनी हुई है. प्रधानमंत्री ने गुरुवार सुबह केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन से भी बातचीत की. प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमने राज्य में बाढ़ की स्थिति पर चर्चा की और रक्षा मंत्रालय से राज्य में राहत और बचाव अभियान को तेज करने को कहा है. केरल के लोगों की सुरक्षा और बेहतरी के लिए मैं प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं.'  केरल में भारी बारिश से बांध और नदियां उफान पर हैं. बाढ़ से मरने वालों की संख्या गुरुवार को बढ़कर 79 हो गई. प्रतिकूल मौसम को लेकर केरल में बुधवार शाम से रेड अलर्ट जारी है. बुधवार को कुल 28 लोगों की मौत की खबर है.

वहीं, गुरुवार को भी मल्लापुरम, कोझिकोड, पलक्कड़ और त्रिशूर में लोगों के मरने की खबर है. बीते 24 घंटों में मध्य केरल का पत्तनमतिट्टा जिला सर्वाधिक प्रभावित रहा. यहां छात्रों सहित हजारों की संख्या में लोग रानी, अरनमुला और कोझेनचेरी में अपने घरों में फंसे हैं. कोल्लम से नौका बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में पहुंची और रक्षाकर्मियों की सहायता से बचाव अभियान जारी रहा. एर्नाकुलम और अंगामाले के बीच रेल संचालन बंद हैं. सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान गुरुवार को बंद हैं. पीएम मोदी ने बुधवार शाम विजयन से कहा था कि केंद्र सरकार केरल के साथ मजबूती से खड़ी है और हर संभव सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए तैयार है. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि राज्य में बारिश की वजह से 47 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और 14 जिलों में से 12 जिलों में रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. 

 
नागर विमान मंत्रालय ने उड़ानों को मुंबई या अन्य स्थानों पर भेजने के बजाय केरल के अन्य हवाईड्डों का इस्तेमाल करने का राज्य का अनुरोध मान लिया है. नागर विमानन मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमने सभी घरेलू और विदेशी एयरलाइनों से कोच्चि की अपनी उड़ानों के लिए त्रिवेंद्रम या कालीकट से समय सारणी तय करने को कहा है. अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानों के संदर्भ में विशेष व्यवस्था की जरूरत होगी जो आपातस्थिति को ध्यान में रखकर मंजूर की गई है. डीजीसीए समन्वय कायम कर रहा है.'

 
राज्य सरकार के इस अनुरोध पर कि छोटे विमानों को कोच्चि में नौसेना के हवाई अड्डे का इस्तेमाल करने की इजाजत दी जाए, मंत्री ने कहा कि मंत्रालय छोटे विमान के लिए वैकल्पिक लैंडिंग स्थानों की संभावना पर गौर कर रहा है. मंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि उन्होंने नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय और विमानपत्तनम प्राधिकरण को फंसे हुए यात्रियों को कॉलसेंटर सुविधा प्रदान करने तथा सभी बचाव एजेंसियों को जरूरी सहयोग उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है ताकि प्रकृति की इस मार को झेल रहे लोगों को यथाश्रेष्ठ सहयोग किया जाए.

राज्य में 8 अगस्त से मूसलाधार बारिश होने के कारण इस हवाई अड्डे पर आने वाले विमानों को अन्य हवाई अड्डों की ओर मोड़ दिया गया है. अधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम एक होटल पर मिट्टी का एक टीला गिर जाने के कारण मुन्नार में पड़ोसी राज्य तमिलनाडु के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी और छह अन्य को बचा लिया गया. जिला प्रशासन ने बताया कि इसी तरह कोनडोट्टी में मंगलवार देर रात एक बजे एक घर पर मिट्टी का बड़ा ढेर गिर जाने के कारण एक दंपत्ति की जान चली गयी. पीड़ित दंपत्ति के साथ उसी कमरे में सोये छह वर्षीय उनके बच्चे की तलाश की जा रही है.    
 
टिप्पणियां
एक अन्य घटना में त्रिशूर में एक तार की चपेट में आने से एक मछुआरे की मौत हो गयी. कोच्चि हवाई अड्डा के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि बढ़ते हुये जलस्तर को देखते हुये शनिवार दोपहर दो बजे तक अस्थायी रूप से, कोच्चि हवाई अड्डे पर विमानों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया गया है. प्रवक्ता ने बताया, ‘हम बाढ़ का पानी निकालने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं. सभी से सहयोग करने का अनुरोध करते हैं.’ कोच्चि अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा लिमिटेड (सीआईएल) ने एहतियाती उपाय के तहत पहले बुधवार सुबह चार बजे से सात बजे तक हवाईअड्डे पर विमानों का परिचालन बंद करने का निर्णय लिया था लेकिन बाद में दोपहर दो बजे तक हवाई अड्डा बंद रखने का निर्णय भी लिया गया था . 

VIDEO: केरल में भारी बारिश का कहर
 


