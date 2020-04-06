प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील का लोगों ने दिया जवाब, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रही रोशनी की तस्वीरें

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना,राजनेता जेपी नड्डा ने अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर की. क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ, आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने भी तस्वीर शेयर की. इसके अलावा रजनीकांत और माधुरी दीक्षित ने भी रोशनी करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की. प्रधानमंत्री की मां हीराबेन ने भी दिए जलाए.

President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020

To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials' shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19



We are in your debt and ever thankful. 🙏🏻



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#9baje9minute#9बजे9मिनटpic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020

In response to @narendramodi ji's call, I have joined my fellow citizens to light candles, pramithalu (diyas) and remind ourselves of our shared responsibility to defeat #Coronavirus together#9बजे9मिनट#9baje9mintuespic.twitter.com/dU8k4ipqHr — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 5, 2020

At home, 9pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation. #IndiaFightsCoronaviruspic.twitter.com/o9gZvNXTfE — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 5, 2020

We are all united in order to fight this pandemic. Let the light of the diyas, candles bring back light into our lives as these illuminate our hearts with positivity & strength❤️ #9Baje9Minutes#9बजे9मिनट#COVID2019pic.twitter.com/LYrwiduVkb — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 5, 2020

बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूरे देश से अपील की थी कि रविवार रात 9:00 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए सब लाइट बंद करके दिए जलाएं और रोशनी करें और कोरोनावायरस महामारी के खिलाफ एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करें.