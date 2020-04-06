प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील का लोगों ने दिया जवाब, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रही रोशनी की तस्वीरें

देशभर में करोड़ों लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील का जवाब देते हुए अपने घरों की लाइटें बंद की और रोशनी कर कोरोनावायरस महामारी के खिलाफ अपनी एकजुटता प्रदर्शित की. रात 9:00 बजे लोग अपनी बालकनी और छत पर आए और रोशनी की. इसके बाद लगभग 9 मिनट और उससे ज्यादा वक्त तक वहीं खड़े रहकर यह प्रदर्शित किया कि इस महामारी के समय में भी देश एकजुट है. बता दें कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी से पूरी दुनिया में पूरी दुनिया प्रभावित है. सोशल मीडिया पर भी रोशनी के जरिए एकजुटता दिखाने की चर्चा रही. इसी से जुड़ी तस्वीरें भी लोगों ने शेयर कीं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यह तस्वीरें ट्वीट की.
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना,राजनेता जेपी नड्डा ने अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर की. क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ, आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने भी तस्वीर शेयर की. इसके अलावा रजनीकांत और माधुरी दीक्षित ने भी रोशनी करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की. प्रधानमंत्री की मां हीराबेन ने भी दिए जलाए.
President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट, let's stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019#9baje9mintues@PMOIndia@narendramodipic.twitter.com/gyVOGWG2cw— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 5, 2020
#9pm9minutehttps://t.co/RJ5cDyJP4G— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 5, 2020
To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials' shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020
We are in your debt and ever thankful. 🙏🏻
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#9baje9minute#9बजे9मिनटpic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj
In response to @narendramodi ji's call, I have joined my fellow citizens to light candles, pramithalu (diyas) and remind ourselves of our shared responsibility to defeat #Coronavirus together#9बजे9मिनट#9baje9mintuespic.twitter.com/dU8k4ipqHr— N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 5, 2020
At home, 9pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation. #IndiaFightsCoronaviruspic.twitter.com/o9gZvNXTfE— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 5, 2020
#StayHomeStaySafe#Solidarity#Unity#IndiaFightsCoronavirus 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4LSSsfpVFa— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 5, 2020
🪔 #9pm9minutespic.twitter.com/upxPhbVMvN— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 5, 2020
We are all united in order to fight this pandemic. Let the light of the diyas, candles bring back light into our lives as these illuminate our hearts with positivity & strength❤️ #9Baje9Minutes#9बजे9मिनट#COVID2019pic.twitter.com/LYrwiduVkb— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 5, 2020
बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूरे देश से अपील की थी कि रविवार रात 9:00 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए सब लाइट बंद करके दिए जलाएं और रोशनी करें और कोरोनावायरस महामारी के खिलाफ एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करें.