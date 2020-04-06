प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील का लोगों ने दिया जवाब, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रही रोशनी की तस्वीरें

सोशल मीडिया पर भी रोशनी के जरिए एकजुटता दिखाने की चर्चा रही. इसी से जुड़ी तस्वीरें भी लोगों ने शेयर कीं.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील का लोगों ने दिया जवाब, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रही रोशनी की तस्वीरें

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना,राजनेता जेपी नड्डा ने भी अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर की.

नई दिल्ली:

देशभर में करोड़ों लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील का जवाब देते हुए अपने घरों की लाइटें बंद की और रोशनी कर कोरोनावायरस महामारी के खिलाफ अपनी एकजुटता प्रदर्शित की. रात 9:00 बजे लोग अपनी बालकनी और छत पर आए और रोशनी की. इसके बाद लगभग 9 मिनट और उससे ज्यादा वक्त तक वहीं खड़े रहकर यह प्रदर्शित किया कि इस महामारी के समय में भी देश एकजुट है. बता दें कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी से पूरी दुनिया में पूरी दुनिया प्रभावित है. सोशल मीडिया पर भी रोशनी के जरिए एकजुटता दिखाने की चर्चा रही. इसी से जुड़ी तस्वीरें भी लोगों ने शेयर कीं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यह तस्वीरें ट्वीट की.

संबंधित

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना,राजनेता जेपी नड्डा ने अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर की.  क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ, आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने भी तस्वीर शेयर की. इसके अलावा रजनीकांत और माधुरी दीक्षित ने भी रोशनी करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की. प्रधानमंत्री की मां हीराबेन ने भी दिए जलाए.

बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूरे देश से अपील की थी कि रविवार रात 9:00 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए सब लाइट बंद करके दिए जलाएं और रोशनी करें और कोरोनावायरस महामारी के खिलाफ एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करें.

India Fights Coronavirus9 Minutes For India
टिप्पणियां

भारत और दुनिया भर से ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ और नवीनतम अपडेट प्राप्त करें nd-india

लाइव खबर देखें:

your daily newsletter
अन्य खबरें
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com