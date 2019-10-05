Aarey Protest Live Updates: लोगों के विरोध के बीच आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ कटाई का काम शुरू

मुंबई में मेट्रो शेड के लिए पेड़ों की कटाई का रास्ता अब साफ हो गया है. दरअसल, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने मुंबई की आरे कॉलोनी के जंगल से पेड़ों की कटाई रोकने को लेकर दायर याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है. कोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद अब प्रशासन आरे कॉलोनी के जंगल में पेड़ों की कटाई कर सकता है. बता दें कि बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के इस फैसले के खिलाफ पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने शुक्रवार रात से ही आरे कॉलोनी पहुंचकर विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया है. पर्यावरण प्रेमियों के अनुसार बीएमसी ने पेड़ों को काटने के लिए मिली अनुमति को अपने वेबसाइट पर नहीं डाला है और कानून के अनुसार वेबसाइट पर अनुमति की कॉपी को डालने के 15 दिनों के बाद पेड़ काटे जा सकते हैं. वहीं, कोर्ट में सुनवाई होने के बाद अब प्रशासन जंगल में पेड़ कटाई का काम आज शुरू कर सकता है.
A sad day today where so called development wins over quality of life and preservation of environment. The trees are already being chopped down in the dark of the night. This is murder of mother nature and we will all have to pay for it. God help Mumbai https://t.co/BZvnfbwNYW- Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) October 4, 2019
Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey. People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong. #SaveAarey- Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019
