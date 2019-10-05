NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

Aarey Protest Live Updates: लोगों के विरोध के बीच आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ कटाई का काम शुरू

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के इस फैसले के खिलाफ पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने शुक्रवार रात से ही आरे कॉलोनी पहुंचकर विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Aarey Protest Live Updates: लोगों के विरोध के बीच आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ कटाई का काम शुरू

आरे कॉलोनी में जंगल कटाई को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन

मुंबई में मेट्रो शेड के लिए पेड़ों की कटाई का रास्ता अब साफ हो गया है. दरअसल, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने मुंबई की आरे कॉलोनी के जंगल से पेड़ों की कटाई रोकने को लेकर दायर याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है. कोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद अब प्रशासन आरे कॉलोनी के जंगल में पेड़ों की कटाई कर सकता है. बता दें कि बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के इस फैसले के खिलाफ पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने शुक्रवार रात से ही आरे कॉलोनी पहुंचकर विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया है. पर्यावरण प्रेमियों के अनुसार बीएमसी ने पेड़ों को काटने के लिए मिली अनुमति को अपने वेबसाइट पर नहीं डाला है और कानून के अनुसार वेबसाइट पर अनुमति की कॉपी को डालने के 15 दिनों के बाद पेड़ काटे जा सकते हैं. वहीं, कोर्ट में सुनवाई होने के बाद अब प्रशासन जंगल में पेड़ कटाई का काम आज शुरू कर सकता है. 

Aarey Protest Live Updates:


Oct 05, 2019
09:09 (IST)
आरे कॉलोनी के आसपास पुलिस की तैनाती पहले से बढ़ा दी गई है. पुलिस यहां से गुजरने वाले हर आदमी को रोक रहें है और पूछताछ के बाद ही उन्हें आगे जाने दिया जा रहा है. 


Oct 05, 2019
09:07 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता प्रिया दत्त ने भी विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों का साथ देते हुए एक ट्वीट किया. उन्होंने लिखा कि आज का दिन तथाकथित विकास की, बेहतर जीवन स्तर और पर्यावरण के संरक्षण के  ऊपर जीत की तरह है. रात के अंधेरे में पेड़ों को काटा गया. यह प्रकृति की हत्या की तरह है और सब को इसका खामियाजा भुगतना होगा. भगवान मुंबई की मदद करे.
Oct 05, 2019
09:02 (IST)
जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने आरे कॉलोनी के जंगल से पेड़ कटाई का विरोध कर रहे लोगों पर हुए लाठीचार्ज पर दिख जताया है. उन्होंने कहा कि निर्दोश लोगों पर बेवजह लाठीचार्ज करना, महिलाओं को जबरन खींचना और प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों को हिरासत में लेना सही नहीं है.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कहां गए प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान योजना के 5 करोड़ लाभार्थी, आपको तीसरी किश्त मिली क्‍या?

Advertisement

 
 
 