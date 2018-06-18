खत्म हो सकता है दिल्ली का गतिरोध, केजरीवाल के आश्वासन के बाद IAS अधिकारी चर्चा को तैयार

#DelhiAtWork#NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon'ble CM's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Honble CM on this matter— IAS AGMUT Association (@IAS_Agmut) June 18, 2018
My appeal to my officers of Delhi govt .... pic.twitter.com/YQ02WgaAtd— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018
Happy for discussions with our officers. Del govt committed to provide them safe n secure environment. However, LG is head of both “services” and “security”. So, meeting shud take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects cud be given https://t.co/tOdlhOw1mC— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2018
Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon’ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse. https://t.co/ozgaEMqKM8— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2018
