NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

खत्म हो सकता है दिल्ली का गतिरोध, केजरीवाल के आश्वासन के बाद IAS अधिकारी चर्चा को तैयार

दिल्ली सरकार के आईएएस अधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की ओर से सुरक्षा के आश्वासन का स्वागत किया और कहा कि वे मुद्दे पर मुख्यमंत्री के साथ औपचारिक चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
खत्म हो सकता है दिल्ली का गतिरोध, केजरीवाल के आश्वासन के बाद IAS अधिकारी चर्चा को तैयार

रविवार को आईएएस एसोसिएशन ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर कहा था कि वे लोग हड़ताल पर नहीं हैं.

खास बातें

  1. केजरीवाल के आश्वासन का नौकरशाहों ने किया स्वागत
  2. सरकार से बातचीत को तैयार आईएएस एसोसिएशन
  3. चार महीने से चला आ रहा गतिरोध हो सकता है खत्म
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली सरकार के आईएएस अधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की ओर से सुरक्षा के आश्वासन का स्वागत किया और कहा कि वे मुद्दे पर मुख्यमंत्री के साथ औपचारिक चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि वे अपनी सुरक्षा और सम्मान के प्रति 'ठोस हस्तक्षेप' को लेकर आशान्वित हैं. इस कदम के बाद सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के विधायकों द्वारा गत फरवरी में मुख्यमंत्री आवास में मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश पर कथितरूप से हमला किए जाने को लेकर आप सरकार और नौकरशाहों के बीच चार महीने से चला आ रहा गतिरोध खत्म हो सकता है.

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने IAS अधिकारियों को दिया सुरक्षा का भरोसा, की यह अपील...
 
एजीएमयूटी (अरुणाचल प्रदेश, गोवा, मिजोरम और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश) कैडर के अधिकारियों की एसोसिएशन ने कहा कि वे 'पूर्ण समर्पण' और 'उत्साह' के साथ काम करना जारी रखेंगे. एसोसिएशन ने ट्वीट किया, '# दिल्ली काम पर है # हड़ताल पर नहीं है. जीएनसीटीडी के अधिकारी माननीय मुख्यमंत्री की अपील का स्वागत करते हैं. हम दोहराते हैं कि हम पूर्ण समर्पण और उत्साह के साथ काम करना जारी रखेंगे.' इसने कहा, 'हम अपनी सुरक्षा और सम्मान के लिए ठोस हस्तक्षेप को लेकर आशान्वित हैं. हम इस मुद्दे पर माननीय मुख्यमंत्री के साथ औपचारिक चर्चा करने को तैयार हैं.'
 
यह भी पढ़ें : दिल्ली BJP प्रमुख मनोज तिवारी ने बताई अरविंद केजरीवाल के धरने पर बैठने की असली वजह...

केजरीवाल ने रविवार को नौकरशाहों को आश्वासन दिया था कि वह उनकी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अपने दायरे में आने वाली सभी शक्तियों और संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे. उन्होंने अधिकारियों को अपने परिवार का हिस्सा बताया था. केजरीवाल ने टि्वटर पर कहा था, 'मुझे बताया गया है कि आईएएस ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन ने संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अधिकारियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंता जताई है. मैं उन्हें आश्वासन देना चाहता हूं कि मैं उनकी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अपने दायरे में उपलब्ध सभी शक्तियों और संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करूंगा. यह मेरा दायित्व है.'



केजरीवाल अपने सहयोगियों के साथ सोमवार से उपराज्यपाल के कार्यालय में डेरा डाले हुए हैं और मांग कर रहे हैं कि उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल आईएएस अधिकारियों को 'हड़ताल' खत्म करने का निर्देश दें. मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था कि वह और उनके साथी अपनी मांगें पूरी होने तक उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय से नहीं हटेंगे. हालांकि आईएएस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि नौकरशाह हड़ताल पर नहीं हैं. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय में 13 जून से हड़ताल पर बैठे दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को उनकी स्वास्थ्य स्थिति बिगड़ने के कारण अस्पताल ले जाया गया. बाद में सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट किया, 'अपने अधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा को लेकर खुशी है. दिल्ली सरकार उन्हें सुरक्षित माहौल उपलब्ध कराने को प्रतिबद्ध है. हालांकि 'सेवा' और 'सुरक्षा' दोनों के प्रमुख उपराज्यपाल हैं. इसलिए, बैठक उनकी उपस्थिति में होनी चाहिए, ताकि इन विषयों से जुड़े आश्वासन दिए जा सकें.

VIDEO : केंद्र और AAP सरकार के बीच रस्साकशी


टिप्पणियां
उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, 'और इसी वजह से हम कई दिन से राजनिवास में बैठे हैं और उपराज्यपाल से आग्रह कर रहे हैं कि वह सभी पक्षों को बुलाएं तथा गतिरोध को खत्म करें.' दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन को स्थिति खराब होने पर बीती देर रात अस्पताल ले जाया गया.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH : जांच पूरी होने तक अवकाश पर रहेंगी चंदा कोचर, CEO/प्रबंध निदेशक के पद पर बनी रहेंगी : ICICI
AAP sit-in protestIAS officers agrees to hold talks with government

Advertisement

 
 
 