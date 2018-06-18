खत्म हो सकता है दिल्ली का गतिरोध, केजरीवाल के आश्वासन के बाद IAS अधिकारी चर्चा को तैयार

खास बातें केजरीवाल के आश्वासन का नौकरशाहों ने किया स्वागत सरकार से बातचीत को तैयार आईएएस एसोसिएशन चार महीने से चला आ रहा गतिरोध हो सकता है खत्म

#DelhiAtWork#NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon'ble CM's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Honble CM on this matter — IAS AGMUT Association (@IAS_Agmut) June 18, 2018

My appeal to my officers of Delhi govt .... pic.twitter.com/YQ02WgaAtd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018

Happy for discussions with our officers. Del govt committed to provide them safe n secure environment. However, LG is head of both “services” and “security”. So, meeting shud take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects cud be given https://t.co/tOdlhOw1mC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2018

Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon’ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse. https://t.co/ozgaEMqKM8 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2018

केजरीवाल अपने सहयोगियों के साथ सोमवार से उपराज्यपाल के कार्यालय में डेरा डाले हुए हैं और मांग कर रहे हैं कि उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल आईएएस अधिकारियों को 'हड़ताल' खत्म करने का निर्देश दें. मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था कि वह और उनके साथी अपनी मांगें पूरी होने तक उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय से नहीं हटेंगे. हालांकि आईएएस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि नौकरशाह हड़ताल पर नहीं हैं. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय में 13 जून से हड़ताल पर बैठे दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को उनकी स्वास्थ्य स्थिति बिगड़ने के कारण अस्पताल ले जाया गया. बाद में सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट किया, 'अपने अधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा को लेकर खुशी है. दिल्ली सरकार उन्हें सुरक्षित माहौल उपलब्ध कराने को प्रतिबद्ध है. हालांकि 'सेवा' और 'सुरक्षा' दोनों के प्रमुख उपराज्यपाल हैं. इसलिए, बैठक उनकी उपस्थिति में होनी चाहिए, ताकि इन विषयों से जुड़े आश्वासन दिए जा सकें. उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, 'और इसी वजह से हम कई दिन से राजनिवास में बैठे हैं और उपराज्यपाल से आग्रह कर रहे हैं कि वह सभी पक्षों को बुलाएं तथा गतिरोध को खत्म करें.' दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन को स्थिति खराब होने पर बीती देर रात अस्पताल ले जाया गया.