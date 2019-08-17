NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
AIIMS Fire Updates: दिल्ली के AIIMS में लगी आग 

AIIMS Fire Updates: दिल्ली के भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में इमरजेंसी वार्ड के पास शनिवार को अचानक आग लग गई.

Fire in AIIMS Delhi Today: दिल्ली के एम्स (AIIMS) में लगी आग.

AIIMS Fire Updates: दिल्ली के भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में इमरजेंसी वार्ड के पास शनिवार को अचानक आग लग गई (Fire In AIIMS). आग पहली और दूसरी मंजिल पर लगी थी.  दमकल की 34 गाड़ियां भी मौके पर पहुंच चुकी हैं. सुरक्षा के लिहाज से आनन-फानन में बिल्डिंग को खाली करा लिया गया है. सभी डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है और किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है. फिलहाल आग लगने की वजह पता नहीं चल पाई है. बता दें इस समय देश के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अरुण जेटली भी स्वास्थ्य खराब होने की वजह से एम्स में भर्ती हैं. उन्हें देखने के लिए तमाम बड़े नेताओं का आना जाना लगा हुआ है. 

Here are the updates on the fire at Delhi's AIIMS:


Aug 17, 2019
18:32 (IST)
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, 'एम्स में लगी आग पर जल्द से जल्द काबू पा लिया जाएगा. मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि वे शांति बनाए रखें और फायर सर्विस के कर्मियों को अपना काम करने दें.'
Aug 17, 2019
18:27 (IST)
AIIMS में लगी आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है.
Aug 17, 2019
18:09 (IST)
Aug 17, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Aug 17, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Aug 17, 2019
18:02 (IST)
एम्स के पी और सी ब्लॉक के दूसरी और तीसरी मंजिल पर शाम 4 बजकर 50 मिनट पर आग लगी थी.
Aug 17, 2019
17:56 (IST)
फायर ब्रिगेड की 34 गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने के लिए एम्स पहुंच चुकी है. फिलहाल आग बुझाने का काम जारी है.
Aug 17, 2019
17:55 (IST)
दिल्ली के एम्स के इमरजेंसी वार्ड के पास लगी आग. 
