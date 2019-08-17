AIIMS Fire Updates: दिल्ली के AIIMS में लगी आग 

AIIMS Fire Updates: दिल्ली के भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में इमरजेंसी वार्ड के पास शनिवार को अचानक आग लग गई (Fire In AIIMS). आग पहली और दूसरी मंजिल पर लगी थी. दमकल की 34 गाड़ियां भी मौके पर पहुंच चुकी हैं. सुरक्षा के लिहाज से आनन-फानन में बिल्डिंग को खाली करा लिया गया है. सभी डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है और किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है. फिलहाल आग लगने की वजह पता नहीं चल पाई है. बता दें इस समय देश के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अरुण जेटली भी स्वास्थ्य खराब होने की वजह से एम्स में भर्ती हैं. उन्हें देखने के लिए तमाम बड़े नेताओं का आना जाना लगा हुआ है.
The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2019
Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire.
I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work.
Delhi: 34 fire tenders present at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after a fire broke out in PC block (a non-patient block) near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor. No causality reported till now. pic.twitter.com/XZ7GKcHxp7- ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019
Delhi: A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Fire brigade present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fGviqqI76X- ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019
