अमर सिंह ने किया खुलासा, 2019 चुनाव में बुआ-बबुआ की जगह इस पार्टी के लिए करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार

There is lot of speculation about my contesting election from #azamgarh. I am an independent MP & still 4yrs of my tenure is left. I will prefer to do aggressive campaigns for @PMOIndia & @myogiadityanath as I don’t approve bua-babua Jodi @BJP4India@samajwadiparty@yadavakhilesh— Amar Singh MP (@AmarSinghTweets) August 2, 2018
.@MamataOfficial is talking of federal front & @INCIndia talking of grand alliance. Babua-bua combo in UP seems to be in confusion because bua is trying to spread her wings beyond UP. 3 M’s are haunting Congress high command #Mayawati#MamtaBanerjee & @narendramodi— Amar Singh MP (@AmarSinghTweets) August 2, 2018
