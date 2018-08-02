NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
देश

अमर सिंह ने किया खुलासा, 2019 चुनाव में बुआ-बबुआ की जगह इस पार्टी के लिए करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार

उत्तर प्रदेश में सपा-बसपा के संभावित गठजोड़ से असहमति जताते हुए अमर सिंह ने मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पक्ष में प्रचार करने की मंशा जताई.

,
पूर्व सपा नेता अमर सिंह ने कहा कि वह 2019 चुनाव में पीएम मोदी के समर्थन में चुनाव-प्रचार करेंगे.

खास बातें

  1. अमर सिंह ने खुद चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों को खारिज किया
  2. मोदी-योगी के पक्ष में चुनाव-प्रचार करने की मंशा जताई
  3. अमर सिंह ने विपक्षी एकता पर चुटकी भी ली
नई दिल्ली: राज्यसभा के निर्दलीय सदस्य और समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता अमर सिंह आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पक्ष में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे. उत्तर प्रदेश में सपा-बसपा के संभावित गठजोड़ से असहमति जताते हुए अमर सिंह ने मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पक्ष में प्रचार करने की मंशा जताई. बता दें कि हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लखनऊ में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान सिंह की मौजूदगी में उनका जिक्र किया था. इसके बाद से ही उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ संसदीय क्षेत्र से भाजपा उम्मीदवार के रूप में सिंह के चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलें तेज हो गईं थी.

यह भी पढ़ें :  कच्चा चिट्ठा के सवाल पर बोले अमर सिंह- रजनी पटेल, ललित नारायण मिश्रा, प्रणव कुमार मुखर्जी, जमनालाल बजाज एक नाम हो तो बताऊं
 
हालांकि अमर सिंह ने खुद अगला लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों को खारिज कर दिया. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, आजमगढ़ से मेरे चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों का दौर जारी है. मैं फिलहाल निर्दलीय सांसद हूं और अभी मेरा चार साल का कार्यकाल बाकी है.' अमर सिंह ने खुद चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों पर विराम लगाते हुए कहा, 'मैं मोदी सरकार और योगी आदित्यनाथ के पक्ष में सघन प्रचार करने को प्राथमिकता दूंगा.' इसकी वजह बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि वह सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती के गठजोड़ को सही नहीं मानते हैं.
 
एक अन्य ट्वीट में अमर सिंह ने विपक्ष की एकता पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा, 'ममता बनर्जी संघीय मोर्चे की बात कर रही हैं और कांग्रेस महागठबंधन की बात कर रही है. अखिलेश और मायावती भ्रमित हैं, क्योंकि बसपा प्रमुख उत्तर प्रदेश से बाहर अपना प्रसार करना चाहती हैं.'

VIDEO : मिशन 2019: पीएम मोदी के पक्ष में अमर सिंह


उन्होंने मायावती, ममता और मोदी को '3 एम' बताते हुए कहा कि ये तीनों 'एम' कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गए हैं.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


लोकप्रिय

