इनकम टैक्स के आंकलन के मुताबिक पी. चिदंबरम के पास 3 अरब डॉलर की अवैध संपत्ति है : अमित शाह

आयकर विभाग ने पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम की पत्नी नलिनी, बेटे कार्ति और पुत्रवधू श्रीनिधि के खिलाफ ‘काला धन अधिनियम’ के तहत चार आरोप-पत्र दाखिल किए हैं

,
इनकम टैक्स के आंकलन के मुताबिक पी. चिदंबरम के पास 3 अरब डॉलर की अवैध संपत्ति है : अमित शाह

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ( फाइल फोटो )

खास बातें

  1. बीजेपी अध्यक्षा का पी. चिदंबरम पर निशाना
  2. सोनिया और मनमोहन पर भी हमला
  3. अवैध संपत्ति को लेकर लगाया आरोप
नई दिल्ली:
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम और कांग्रेस को निशाने पर लेते हुये कहा है कि काले धन कानून के मुताबिक अवैध संपत्ति और विदेशों में बैंक खाते होने के चलते पी. चिदंबरम और उनके परिवार के खिलाफ चार आरोपपत्र दाखिल किये गये हैं. इनकम टैक्स विभाग के मुताबिक यूपीए सरकार में वित्त मंत्री के पास 3 अरब डॉलर की अवैध संपत्ति है.
 
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि इससे साफ पता चलता है कि सोनिया गांधी, तत्कालीन पीएम डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह और उस समय के वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद भी कालेधन की जांच के लिए एसआईटी का गठन क्यों नहीं किया. शाह ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने आते ही ये फैसला किया था. शाह ने कहा कि एसआटी का गठन करके वे (यूपीए) खुद पर कैसे दोष लगवा सकते थे. 
गौरतलब है कि आयकर विभाग ने विदेश स्थित अपनी संपत्ति का खुलासा नहीं करने को लेकर पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम की पत्नी नलिनी, बेटे कार्ति और पुत्रवधू श्रीनिधि के खिलाफ ‘काला धन अधिनियम’ के तहत चार आरोप-पत्र दाखिल किए. आरोप-पत्र चेन्नई में एक विशेष अदालत के समक्ष दाखिल किए गए हैं.  काला धन (अघोषित विदेशी आय एवं संपत्ति) की धारा 50 और कर अधिरोपण अधिनियम 2015 के तहत ये दाखिल किए गए. ब्रिटेन के कैम्ब्रिज स्थित 5.37 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य की अचल संपत्ति, इसी देश में 80 लाख रुपये की संपत्ति और अमेरिका में 3.28 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति की आंशिक या पूर्ण रूप से घोषणा नहीं करने को लेकर नलिनी, कार्ति और श्रीनिधि को आरोपित किया गया है.


