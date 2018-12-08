NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का हुआ था बहुत प्रचार' वाले पूर्व सेना अधिकारी के बयान पर आर्मी चीफ का यह था जवाब

पाकिस्तान की सीमा में घुसकर आतंकवादियों पर भारत के सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक (surgical strike) पर ऑपरेशन से जुड़े पूर्व सेना अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा का बयान काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है.

'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का हुआ था बहुत प्रचार' वाले पूर्व सेना अधिकारी के बयान पर आर्मी चीफ का यह था जवाब

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान की सीमा में घुसकर आतंकवादियों पर भारत के सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक (surgical strike) पर ऑपरेशन से जुड़े पूर्व सेना अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा का बयान काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है. रिटायर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा के बयान ' मुझे लगता है कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को लेकर काफी प्रचार किया गया' पर कुछ भी बोलने से सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने मना कर दिया है. डीएस हुड्डा के बयान पर सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि, 'यह निजी विचार हैं, इसलिए उन पर टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए.'

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर जरूरत से ज्यादा प्रचार और की गई राजनीति: ऑपरेशन पर लाइव नजर रखने वाले पूर्व सेना अधिकारी

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को लेकर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) डीएस हुड्डा के बयान पर बोले सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि, 'यह निजी विचार हैं, इसलिए उन पर टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए. वह (हुड्डा) इस ऑपरेशन से जुड़े मुख्य व्यक्तियों में से एक थे, इसलिए मैं उनके शब्दों का काफी सम्मान करता हूं.' बता दें कि लेफ्टिनेंट हुड्डा ने कहा था कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का ज्यादा प्रचार किया गया और राजनीतिकरण भी.
  सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के 'मास्टरमाइंड' अजीत डोभाल का 'मास्टरप्लान' है मिशेल का प्रत्यर्पण, जानें कैसे रंग लाई मेहनत

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को लेकर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) डीएस हुड्डा के बयान पर उत्तरी कमांड के जीओसी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रनबीर सिंह ने कहा कि सेना के पास जितने भी विकल्प थे, उनमें से सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक एक था. इसका देश पर काफी पॉजिटिव असर पड़ा. हम काफी हद तक आतंकवाद का खात्मा करने के लिए सक्षम हो चुके हैं. 
 
योगी आदित्यनाथ की आतंकी मसूद अजहर को चेतावनी: राम मंदिर पर धमकी दी तो अगली सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में खत्म कर देंगे

टिप्पणियां
दरअसल, पूर्व आर्मी अधिकारी डीएस हुड्डा ने कहा कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की सफलता पर शुरुआती उत्साह स्वाभाविक था मगर इसका जरूरत से ज्यादा प्रचार किया गया, जो अनुचित था. लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा (सेवानिवृत्त) ने कहा कि ''मुझे लगता है कि इस मामले को जरूरत से ज्यादा तूल दिया गया. सेना का ऑपरेशन जरूरी था और हमें यह करना था. अब इसका कितना राजनीतिकरण होना चाहिए, वह सही है या गलत, यह ऐसा सवाल है, जो राजनेताओं से पूछा जाना चाहिए. बता दें कि जब 29 सितंबर, 2016 को नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक किया गया था, तब लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा (सेवानिवृत्त) उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर थे. 

VIDEO: सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का नया वीडियो हुआ जारी


