सिख समुदाय जिसे 1984 दंगों का दूसरा दोषी मानता है उसे कांग्रेस आज बना रही है सीएम: जेटली

Sambit Patra,BJP:Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit & evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission.A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party. pic.twitter.com/YwSJL7MCsR— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018
