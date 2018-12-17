NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
होम | देश |

सिख समुदाय जिसे 1984 दंगों का दूसरा दोषी मानता है उसे कांग्रेस आज बना रही है सीएम: जेटली

अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सिख समुदाय कमलनाथ को 1984 दंगों का दूसरा दोषी मानती है लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी उन्हें आज सीएम बनाने जा रही है.

अरुण जेटली ने कमलनाथ पर साधा निशाना

खास बातें

  1. सिख समुदाय के साथ कांग्रेस के लोगों ने की थी बर्बरता - जेटली
  2. हाईकोर्ट ने सज्जन कुमार को ठहराया दोषी, दी उम्र कैद की सजा
  3. अरुण जेटली ने कमलनाथ पर भी साधा निशाना
नई दिल्ली: 1984 सिख विरोधी दंगे को लेकर कोर्ट के फैसले का वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने स्वागत किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी को पता है कि किस तरह से 1984 में कांग्रेस के लोगों ने  दिल्ली और देश के अन्य हिस्सों में सिखों के साथ नरसंहार किया गया. उस दौरान हजारों निर्दोश लोगों को जिंदा जला दिया या मार दिया गया था. उन्होंने इस फैसले के बाद मध्यप्रदेश के होने वाले मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ पर भी हमला बोला. अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सिख समुदाय कमलनाथ को 1984 दंगों का दूसरा दोषी मानती है लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी उन्हें आज सीएम बनाने जा रही है. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सजा दिलाने की जगह कांग्रेस पार्टी उन्हें बचाने में लगी रही. कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने भी कमलनाथ पर निशाना साधा.

यह भी पढ़ें: कोर्ट में रोए फुल्का समेत कई वकील, दोनों जजों ने जोड़े हाथ और कोर्टरूम से चले गए

अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि इस नरसंहार के बाद एक सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज द्वारा कमेटी बनाई गई जिसने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कांग्रेस को दोष मुक्त बताया. बाद में उस जज को उनके रिटायर्टमेंट के बाद कांग्रेस द्वारा राज्यसभा का सदस्य बनाया गया.  उन्होंने कहा कि इसके बाद कई बार जांच कमेटी बनाई गई और हर बार जैसे ही कोई जांच कमेटी कांग्रेस के नेताओं खिलाफ अपनी रिपोर्ट देने वाली होती तो उन्हें बदल दिया जाता था. पहली बार वाजपेयी जी के समय में नानावती कमेटी बनाई. इस कमेटी ने हर पुलिस स्टेशन के हिसाब से ऐसे केस का पता लगाया जिसमें निर्दोश लोगों को मारा गया और संपत्ति की लूट की गई.

यह भी पढ़ें: HC ने पलटा निचली कोर्ट का फैसला, कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार को उम्रकैद की सजा

इसके बाद इसकी जांच सीबीआई को दी गई. एनडीए जब दोबारा सत्ता में आई तो पीएम मोदी ने एक एसआईटी बनाई जिसने ऐसे कई मामलों को पता लगाया था जिसे पहले जानबूझकर बंद कर दिया गया था. उन्होंने कहा उस दौरान कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोगों द्वारा सिखों के खिलाफ बर्बरता की गई थी. सज्जन कुमार सिख विरोधी दंगों के प्रतिक की तरह हैं. उस दौरान सिख समुयाद के लोगों के खिलाफ गलत मामले दर्ज किए गए उन्हें तंग किया गया. 
 
वहीं बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने भी कोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद कांग्रेस पर हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी को इस फैसले के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा देना चाहिए. साथ ही उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से मांग की कि वह ऐसे आदमी को जिसपर इस दंगे में शामिल रहने का आरोप है उसे एक राज्य का सीएम बनाने की जगह उसे अपनी पार्टी से बर्खास्त करें.

VIDEO: सिख दंगों पर आए फैसले पर बोले अरुण जेटली.


 


Arun Jaitley attacks Kamal Nath

