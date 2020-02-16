अरविंद केजरीवाल तीसरी बार लेंगे CM पद की शपथ, सुरक्षा के लिए किए गए पुख्ता इंतजाम

दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक रामलीला मैदान में आज अरविंद केजरीवाल लगातार तीसरी बार दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को लेकर यातायात से लेकर सुरक्षा तक के पुख्ता इंतजाम कर लिए गए हैं. अरविंद केजरीवाल के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण को लेकर सारी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली चुनाव में प्रचंड जीत के बाद दिल्ली की जनता को अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण में आमंत्रित किया है. रामलीला मैदान और उसके आस-पास अरविंद केजरीवाल की तस्वीर के साथ 'धन्यवाद दिल्ली' के पोस्टर, होर्डिंग लगाए गए हैं. दिल्ली चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के बाद पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से लेकर आम कार्यकर्ता सभी इस शपथ-ग्रहण के लिए काफी उत्सुक हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी नेता मनीष सिसोदिया के मुताबिक 'दिल्ली निर्माण' में अहम योगदान देने वाले लोग अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ मंच साझा करेंगे. समारोह में दिल्ली के शिक्षकों, बस मार्शल, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज बनाने वाले आर्किटेक्ट और शहीद दमकल कर्मियों के परिजनों को बुलाया गया है.
#WATCH Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party fan Uday Veer arrives at Ramlila Maidan for Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/X3Ox5NTf2j- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
Manish Sisodia, AAP: There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people. pic.twitter.com/7a1HKGgqI4- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
लुधियाना, पंजाब: लुधियाना के वैक्स म्यूजियम में AAP प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल का स्टैच्यू लगाया गया। pic.twitter.com/o9tUAJkusq- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2020
Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zvpic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
