अरविंद केजरीवाल तीसरी बार लेंगे CM पद की शपथ, सुरक्षा के लिए किए गए पुख्ता इंतजाम

Kejriwal Oath Updates: रामलीला मैदान और उसके आस-पास अरविंद केजरीवाल की तस्वीर के साथ 'धन्यवाद दिल्ली' के पोस्टर, होर्डिंग लगाए गए हैं. दिल्ली चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के बाद पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से लेकर आम कार्यकर्ता सभी इस शपथ-ग्रहण के लिए काफी उत्सुक हैं.

अरविंद केजरीवाल तीसरी बार ले रहे हैं सीएम पद की शपथ.

दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक रामलीला मैदान में आज अरविंद केजरीवाल लगातार तीसरी बार दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को लेकर यातायात से लेकर सुरक्षा तक के पुख्ता इंतजाम कर लिए गए हैं. अरविंद केजरीवाल के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण को लेकर सारी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली चुनाव में प्रचंड जीत के बाद दिल्ली की जनता को अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण में आमंत्रित किया है. रामलीला मैदान और उसके आस-पास अरविंद केजरीवाल की तस्वीर के साथ 'धन्यवाद दिल्ली' के पोस्टर, होर्डिंग लगाए गए हैं. दिल्ली चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के बाद पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से लेकर आम कार्यकर्ता सभी इस शपथ-ग्रहण के लिए काफी उत्सुक हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी नेता मनीष सिसोदिया के मुताबिक 'दिल्ली निर्माण' में अहम योगदान देने वाले लोग अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ मंच साझा करेंगे. समारोह में दिल्ली के शिक्षकों, बस मार्शल, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज बनाने वाले आर्किटेक्ट और शहीद दमकल कर्मियों के परिजनों को बुलाया गया है.
 

Arvind Kejriwal Oath Ceremony Live Updates: 


Feb 16, 2020
09:41 (IST)
वीडियो: आम आदमी पार्टी का समर्थक उदयवीर कुछ ऐसे बनकर पहुंचे अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ समारोह में.
Feb 16, 2020
09:41 (IST)
मनीष सिसोदिया: इसमें कुछ गलत नहीं है अगर अरविंद केजरीवाल कैबिनेट में दोबारा उन्हीं मंत्रियों को शामिल करना चाहते हैं तो. लोग कैबिनेट के काम से खुश हैं और हमने काम के आधार पर चुनाव जीता है.
Feb 16, 2020
09:40 (IST)
लुधियाना, पंजाब: लुधियाना के वैक्स म्यूजियम में AAP प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल का स्टैच्यू लगाया गया.
Feb 16, 2020
08:44 (IST)
दिल्ली: अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ समारोह से पहले रामलीला मैदान में दिखा ये पोस्टर
Feb 16, 2020
08:43 (IST)
दिल्ली: रामलीला मैदान में सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल
