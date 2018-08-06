NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी का राहुल गांधी पर निशाना- मैंने मोदी को गले लगाया होता तो मेरे खिलाफ फतवे जारी हो जाते

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पहले भी ऐसी ही भड़काऊ और विवादित बयान दे चुके हैं. वह हैदराबाद से सांसद हैं और वह अपने भाषणों में हमेशा पीएम मोदी को चुनौती देते रहते हैं.

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी हैदराबाद से सांसद हैं

खास बातें

  1. हैदराबाद से सांसद हैं ओवैसी
  2. राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को लगाया था गले
  3. ओवैसी ने राहुल पर साधा निशाना
नई दिल्ली: AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन​ ओवैसी   ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा है कि जो लोग मोदी के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाये थे उन्होंने बाद में गले भी लगा लिया. अगर मैंने मोदी से हाथ और गले लगाया होता तो फतवा जारी हो जाता. लेकिन राहुल गांधी ने मोदी को गले लगाया, कांग्रेस नेताओं ने एक भी शब्द नहीं बोला. असदुद्दीन​ओवैसी यहीं नहीं रुके, इसके बाद उन्होंने एक विवादित बयान भी दे डाला. गुरुग्राम में एक मुस्लिम युवक की दाढ़ी काटने की घटना की जिक्र करते हुये उन्होंने कहा, 'मस्लिम की दाढ़ी काट दी गई. मैं उनको और उनके बाप को बता रहा हूं, तुम हमारा गला काट दो, हम मुस्लिम ही रहेंगे. हम तुमको इस्लाम कबूल करवायेंगे और दाढ़ी रखवायेंगे. 
 

टिप्पणियां
ओवैसी के निशाने पर आए नीतीश कुमार, 2015 की बात याद दिलाकर किया बड़ा हमला

गौरतलब है कि असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पहले भी ऐसी ही भड़काऊ और विवादित बयान दे चुके हैं. वह हैदराबाद से सांसद हैं और वह अपने भाषणों में हमेशा पीएम मोदी को चुनौती देते रहते हैं. ट्रिपल तलाक के मुद्दे पर भी वह केंद्र की जमकर मुखालफत कर चुके हैं.
   ओवैसी को सेना का करारा जवाब, शहीदों का कोई धर्म नहीं होता​



