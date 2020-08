US अखबार की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से बोले ओवैसी, अब समय आ गया है कि BJP और FB के रिश्ते...

अमेरिकी अखबार के खुलासे पर बोले राहुल गांधी- फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप पर BJP-RSS का नियंत्रण, भाजपा का पलटवार

Why does Facebook have different standards in different democracies? What kind of "neutral" platform is this? This report is just as damaging for BJP - it's time that it disclosed the full extent of its relationship with FB & the nature of control BJP exercises over FB employees https://t.co/ytPXNlwgXF