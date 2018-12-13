NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री LIVE UPDATES: MP में कमलनाथ को कमान, सिंधिया बन सकते हैं डिप्टी सीएम, राजस्थान में गहलोत रेस में आगे: सूत्र

राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम को लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से बने सस्पेंस में अब स्थिति साफ होती हुई दिख रही है.

मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में सीएम के नाम पर अब भी असमंजस

राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर कांग्रेस आधिकारिक तौर पर अभी दुविधा में हैं. राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम को लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से बने सस्पेंस में अब स्थिति साफ होती हुई दिख रही है. बताया जा रहा है कि मध्य प्रदेश सीएम की रेस में कमलनाथ सबसे आगे चल रहे हैं, इनका नाम जल्द ही घोषित किया जा सकता है. वहीं सीएम के पद के दूसरे दावेदार ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया डिप्टी सीएम बनाए जाने की बात हो रही है. साथ ही सूत्रों के मुताबिक छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रभारी भूपेश बघेल कमोबेश सीएम की रेस में आगे हैं. हालांकि, इन्हें इस रेस में टीएमस सिंह देव, ताम्रध्वज साहू टक्कर दे रहे हैं. राजस्थान की बात करें तो वहां सीएम की रेस में गहलोत आगे चल रहे हैं, लेकिन सचिन पायलट उन्हें कड़ी टक्कर देते दिख रहे हैं. राजस्थान में स्थिति थोड़ी कठिन दिख रही है, क्योंकि यहां आलाकमान को तजुर्बे और युवा शक्ति में से एक को चुनना होगा. अशोक गहलोत पहले भी राजस्थान के सीएम रह चुके हैं और उन्हें काफी अनुभव है, वहीं सचिन पायलट राजस्थान में युवाओं के चहेते हैं. इसके अलावा कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के भी वह पसंदीदा चेहरे हैं. 
 

कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री LIVE UPDATES:


Dec 13, 2018
10:45 (IST)
अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (AICC) द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे का कहना है, "सभी विधायकों ने पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को (छत्तीसगढ़ के) कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता चुनने के लिए अधिकृत किया है... वह जो भी फैसला लेंगे, विधायक उसे स्वीकार करने के लिए तैयार हैं..."

Dec 13, 2018
10:22 (IST)
कांग्रेस को कहां कितनी सीटें:

  1. मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस को 114 सीटें मिली हैं. यहां सपा-बसपा और निर्दलीयों ने समर्थन का ऐलान किया है.
  2. राजस्थान में कांग्रेस के पास 99 सीटें हैं, बसपा ने भी उसे समर्थन का ऐलान किया है.
  3. छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस को 90 में से 67 सीटें मिली हैं.
Dec 13, 2018
10:20 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के पर्यवेक्षक एके एंटेनी, कमलनाथ और ज्योतिरादित्य दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं. आज राहुल गांधी से इनकी मुलाकात होगी. 

Dec 13, 2018
10:19 (IST)
अशोक गहलोत दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि पर्यवेक्षकों ने सभी विधायकों की बात सुनी है, अब राहुल गांधी फैसला करेंगे.
Dec 13, 2018
09:46 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश: भोपाल में आज शाम चार बजे होगी कांग्रेस ने नव निर्वाचित विधायक दलों की बैठक
Dec 13, 2018
09:44 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम:

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2018 : मध्य प्रदेश

Dec 13, 2018
09:42 (IST)
सचिन पायलट अपने दिल्ली आवास लौटे.  राहुल गांधी से करेंगे आज मुलाकात.
Dec 13, 2018
09:34 (IST)

अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट आज दिल्ली आए हैं. आज राहुल गांधी से उनकी मुलाकात होगी और उसके बाद फिर सीएम के नाम की घोषणा होगी. 

Dec 13, 2018
09:33 (IST)
राजस्थान में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर कांग्रेस अभी भी दुविधा में हैं. हालांकि, ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि अशोक गहलोत सीएम की रेस में आगे हैं और सचिन पायलट उन्हें कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं. 
Dec 13, 2018
09:32 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश में आज शाम 4 बजे विधायक दलों की बैठक होगी. जिसके बाद आधिकारिक तौर पर सीएम के नाम का ऐलान हो जाएगा. : सूत्र

Dec 13, 2018
09:32 (IST)
राहुल गांधी से मिलेंगे कमलनाथ और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया: सूत्र
Dec 13, 2018
09:31 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश में कमलनाथ का मुख्यमंत्री बनना लगभग तय हो गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि ज्यादातर विधायक और नेता कमलनाथ के पक्ष में हैं. वहीं ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को डीप्टी सीएम बनाया जा सकता है. : सूत्र
