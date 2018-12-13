कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री LIVE UPDATES: MP में कमलनाथ को कमान, सिंधिया बन सकते हैं डिप्टी सीएम, राजस्थान में गहलोत रेस में आगे: सूत्र

All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: All MLAs have unanimously authorised AICC President Rahul Gandhi to select Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader (for Chhattisgarh). Whatever decision he takes, the MLAs are ready to accept pic.twitter.com/X5hkhSQFG3- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
Ashok Gehlot: Observers have taken everyone's opinion, in a peaceful way. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to take a decision (on Rajasthan CM candidate), observers have arrived in Delhi. A discussion will be held and the decision will be taken today pic.twitter.com/POIhp9jwgp- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
Madhya Pradesh: A meeting of Congress MLAs to be held at 4 pm in Bhopal today- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at his residence in Delhi; he will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi later today pic.twitter.com/qOQOd50pMo- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement