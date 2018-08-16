सोनिया गांधी ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- जीवन भर लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के लिए खड़े रहे

I'm deeply saddened by the passing away of #AtalBihariVajpayee. Vajpayee was a towering figure in our national life.Throughout his life, he stood for democratic values&demonstrated this commitment in all his acts whether as a parliamentarian,a cabinet minister or PM: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/AFXZ11GYIy— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018
