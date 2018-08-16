NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सोनिया गांधी ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- जीवन भर लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के लिए खड़े रहे

कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal BihariVajpayee) के निधन पर दुख प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि वाजपेयी जीवन भर लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के लिए खड़े रहे.

,
कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया गांधी ने पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के अंतिम दर्शन किए.

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal BihariVajpayee) के निधन पर दुख प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि वाजपेयी जीवन भर लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के लिए खड़े रहे और यह प्रतिबद्धता उनके हर काम में परिलक्षित होती थी. कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता सोनिया ने कहा, 'अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं. वह हमारे राष्ट्रीय जीवन में एक विशाल व्यक्तित्व थे. वह पूरा जीवन लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के लिए खड़े रहे और एक सांसद, कैबिनेट मंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर उनके हर काम में लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता परिलक्षित हुई.'
 
अटल जी का जाना मेरे लिए पिता तुल्य संरक्षक का साया सिर से उठने जैसा : PM मोदी

उन्होंने कहा, 'वह एक शानदार वक्ता, बड़े दृष्टिकोण वाले नेता और ऐसे देशभक्त थे, जिनके लिए राष्ट्रहित सर्वोच्च था. परन्तु इन सबसे ऊपर वह एक बड़े हृदय वाले और उदार व्यक्ति थे. सोनिया गांधी ने कहा, 'चाहे उनका दूसरे राजनीतिक दलों व नेताओं के साथ संवाद रहा हो, विदेशी सरकारों के साथ संवाद रहा हो, सहयोगी दलों या फिर अपनी पार्टी के सहयोगियों के साथ संवाद रहा हो, उनकी यह भावना सबको दिखी.' सोनिया ने कहा कि वाजपेयी के निधन से देश की राजनीति में बड़ा निर्वात पैदा हुआ है.
 
इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि दी थी. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'आज भारत ने अपना एक महान सपूत खो दिया. वाजपेयी जी को करोड़ों लोग स्नेह और सम्मान देते थे. उनके परिवार एवं चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं. हम उनकी कमी महसूस करेंगे.' कांग्रेस महासचिव अशोक गहलोत ने कहा, 'पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं. भारत रत्न अटल जी को हमेशा एक महान राजनेता, शानदार वक्ता, और व्यापक दृष्टिकोण वाले नेता के रूप में याद किया जाएगा. उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं. ईश्चर उनको यह क्षति वहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें.'

जानिए क्या हुआ जब अपनी ही सरकार गिराने वाले गिरधर गमांग से मिले थे पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी

बता दें कि भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया. वह बीते 11 जून से एम्स में भर्ती थे. वाजपेयी ने गुरुवार शाम 5:05 बजे अंतिम सांस ली. बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई और उन्हें जीवन रक्षक प्रणाली पर रखा गया था.

VIDEO: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का निधन


वाजपेयी को गुर्दा (किडनी) की नली में संक्रमण, छाती में जकड़न, मूत्रनली में संक्रमण आदि के बाद 11 जून को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. मधुमेह पीड़ित 93 वर्षीय भाजपा नेता का एक ही गुर्दा काम करता था. वाजपेयी के निधन के तुरंत बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी.


(यह भी पढ़ें)... विपक्ष आपको हमेशा याद रखेगा अटल जी...
Atal Bihari vajpayee deathSonia Gandhi

