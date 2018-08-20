NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
देश

प्रार्थना सभा में अटलजी को याद कर भावुक हुए लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, जानिये किसने क्या कहा...

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prayer Meeting) में बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी भावुक हो गए.

,
प्रार्थना सभा में अटलजी को याद कर भावुक हुए लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, जानिये किसने क्या कहा...

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को याद करते हुए भावुक हो गए लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी.

नई दिल्ली: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prayer Meeting) में बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी भावुक हो गए. बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता ने कहा कि अटल जी से हमनें बहुत कुछ सीखा और हमनें उनसे बहुत कुछ पाया है. अटल जी ने जो कुछ हमें सिखाया उसको ग्रहण करके हम सभी अपना जीवन व्यतीत करें. उन्होंने कहा कि ये मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मेरी मित्रता अटल जी के साथ 65 वर्षों तक रही. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने अटलजी के साथ मिलकर बहुत सारे अनुभव किए, साथ-साथ काम किए, पुस्तकें पढ़ते थे. फिल्में देखते थे.

यह भी पढ़ें : योगी सरकार का फैसला, अब हर जिले में प्रवाहित की जाएंगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अस्थियां

वहीं, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि अटल जी को लोकप्रियता देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनने के कारण हासिल नहीं हुई. वह किसी भी राजनीतिक या सामाजिक क्षेत्र में यदि काम करते तो वह वैसे ही लोकप्रिय होते जैसे प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद लोकप्रिय हुए. राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि भारत ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे विश्व को अटल जी के निधन की पीड़ा है. सबको साथ लेकर चलने की कला श्रद्धेय अटल जी में थी.

यह भी पढ़ें : पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पीएम मोदी बोले - वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं थे, निर्णय में भी अटल थे
 
वहीं, प्रार्थना सभा में संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने कहा कि 'अटल जी के शब्‍द और उनका जीवन. चाहे किसी ने उन्‍हें करीब से देखा हो या दूर से, सभी ने उन्‍हें एक जैसा ही पाया और उनपर भरोसा किया.' भागवत ने कहा कि मुझे अटल जी का सानिध्य ज्यादा नहीं मिला, पर तरुण अवस्था में मैं भी उनका भाषण सुनने के लिए जाया करता था. अटल जी की सबके साथ मित्रता थी, सार्वजनिक जीवन पर इतनी ऊंचाई पर पहुंचने के बाद भी वे सामान्य जन के प्रति बेहद संवेदनशील थे.
 
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को याद करते हुए वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि 'अपनी मौत के बाद भी वो हमें एक कमरे में साथ ले आए, यह बहुत बड़ी बात है.'

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की स्‍मृति में आयोजित प्रार्थना सभा में जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री फारूक अब्‍दुल्‍ला ने कहा कि 'वो वजीर-ए-आजम नहीं, हिंदुस्‍तान के दिलों के मालिक थे. वो विशाल हृदय वाले थे.'

VIDEO : क्या अटल जी जैसी सियासत आज के नेता भूलने लगे हैं?


बता दें कि भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में 16 अगस्त को निधन हो गया. वाजपेयी जी को गुर्दा (किडनी) की नली में संक्रमण, छाती में जकड़न, मूत्रनली में संक्रमण आदि के बाद 11 जून को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. मधुमेह पीड़ित 93 वर्षीय भाजपा नेता का एक ही गुर्दा काम करता था.

