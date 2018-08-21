कांग्रेस के लिये हमारे सेना प्रमुख 'सड़क के गुंडे', पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख 'सोणे दे मुंडे' : संबित पात्रा

So for Congress, our Army Chief is 'sadak ke gunde' and Pakistan Army Chief is 'sone de munde'?: Sambit Patra,BJP pic.twitter.com/W526UWziUG— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018
I received invitation 10 times. Then I sought permission from Indian government, I didn't get permission & was waiting. 2 days after Pakistan government gave visa, Sushma Swaraj Ji herself called me in the night & informed that I have been given permission: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/FYOIYhVo0t— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018
In the past also efforts for peace have been made, the late Vajpayee ji had taken 'dosti bus' to Lahore, invited Musharraf. PM Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to oath-taking, he also went suddenly to Lahore: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/4UyVKDdwDf— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018
