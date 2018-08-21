NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
देश

कांग्रेस के लिये हमारे सेना प्रमुख 'सड़क के गुंडे', पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख 'सोणे दे मुंडे' : संबित पात्रा

'सिद्धू कहते है कि दो दिनों में पाकिस्तान ने मुझे वो दे दिया जो मुझे पूरी उम्र नहीं मिला हिन्दुस्तान में, हम राहुल गांधी जी से पूछना चाहते है कि आपके नेताओं को पाकिस्तान जाकर ऐसा क्या मिल जाता है"

,
बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. सिद्धू ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर दी थी सफाई
  2. बीजेपी का जवाबी हमला
  3. बीजेपी ने राहुल से पूछा सवाल
नई दिल्ली: नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू  पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख को गले लगाने के मुद्दे पर कितना भी सफाई दे लें लेकिन बीजेपी इस घटनाक्रम के बहाने कांग्रेस को बख्शने के मूड में नही है. बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा है, "...तो इसका मतलब है कि कांग्रेस के लिये हमारे सेना प्रमुख 'सड़क के गुंडे' और पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख 'सोणे दा मुंडे'." दरअसल संबित पात्रा कांग्रेस नेता संदीप दीक्षित के उस बयान का जिक्र कर रहे थे जिसमें उन्होंने सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत को सड़क का गुंडा कह दिया था. पिछले साल संदीप दीक्षित ने कहा था कि पाकिस्तान उलजुलूल हरकतें और बयानबाजी करता है. ख़राब तब लगता है कि जब हमारे थल सेनाध्यक्ष 'सड़क के गुंडे' की तरह बयान देते हैं पाकिस्तान ऐसा करता है तो इसमें कोई हैरान करने वाली बात नहीं है.

 

पाक आर्मी चीफ को गले लगाने पर सिद्धू की सफाई, कहा- कारगिल युद्ध के बावजूद वाजपेयी-मुशर्रफ मिले थे

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले आज ही नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने इमरान खान के शपथग्रहण के दौरान पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल बाजवा को गले लगने के बाद शुरू हुये विवाद पर सफाई दे रहे थे. उन्होंने कहा कि पहले भी तनाव के बीच दोनों देशों के नेता मिलते रहे हैं. कमर जावेद बाजवा से उनकी मुलाकात सिर्फ चंद मिनटों की थी. बेवजह इस पर बवाल खड़ा किया जा रहा है. नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी  शांति का संदेश लेकर पाकिस्तान गए थे. उनके लौटने के तुरंत बाद ही जनरल मुशर्रफ ने कारगिल में युद्ध छेड़ दिया था.
 
बाद में उसी परवेज को भारत में निमंत्रण दिया गया. वाजपेयी और मुशर्रफ के बीच आगरा में वार्ता भी हुई. दूसरी तरफ, पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम नवाज शरीफ को बुलाया गया था और उनका मधुर स्वागत किया गया था.  दो दिन की यात्रा के दौरान वहां के पत्रकारों और अन्य लोगों ने मुझे बहुत प्यार दिया गया. मैं ओत प्रोत हूं. इस प्यार से मेरी आस की डोर और अधिक मजबूत हुई है. 
 
शिवसेना ने सिद्धू पर साधा निशाना, पाक आर्मी चीफ से गले मिलने पर लगाई लताड़

उनके इस बयान पर बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि यह बड़े दुख की बात है कि नवजोत सिद्दू किसी तरह कहने की कोशिश कर रहे थे कि भारतीय छोटे दिल के होते हैं. हम इसकी निंदा करते हैं. हम इस पर सिद्धू जी से नहीं लेकिन राहुल गांधी से जवाब चाहते हैं. क्या राहुल गांधी के समानांतर सरकार चला रहे हैं.  पाकिस्तान के षड्‍यंत्र में कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी आग में घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं.

अमरिंदर ने पाक सेना प्रमुख से गले मिलने पर सिद्धू पर साधा निशाना, कहा - हर दिन हमारे फौजी शहीद होते हैं और....

टिप्पणियां
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके कहते है कि दो दिनों में पाकिस्तान ने मुझे वो दे दिया जो मुझे पूरी उम्र नहीं मिला हिन्दुस्तान में, हम राहुल गांधी जी से पूछना चाहते है कि आपके नेताओं को पाकिस्तान जाकर ऐसा क्या मिल जाता है?

