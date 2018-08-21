कांग्रेस के लिये हमारे सेना प्रमुख 'सड़क के गुंडे', पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख 'सोणे दे मुंडे' : संबित पात्रा

खास बातें सिद्धू ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर दी थी सफाई बीजेपी का जवाबी हमला बीजेपी ने राहुल से पूछा सवाल

So for Congress, our Army Chief is 'sadak ke gunde' and Pakistan Army Chief is 'sone de munde'?: Sambit Patra,BJP pic.twitter.com/W526UWziUG — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख को गले लगाने के मुद्दे पर कितना भी सफाई दे लें लेकिन बीजेपी इस घटनाक्रम के बहाने कांग्रेस को बख्शने के मूड में नही है. बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा है, "...तो इसका मतलब है कि कांग्रेस के लिये हमारे सेना प्रमुख 'सड़क के गुंडे' और पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख 'सोणे दा मुंडे'." दरअसल संबित पात्रा कांग्रेस नेता संदीप दीक्षित के उस बयान का जिक्र कर रहे थे जिसमें उन्होंने सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत को सड़क का गुंडा कह दिया था. पिछले साल संदीप दीक्षित ने कहा था कि पाकिस्तान उलजुलूल हरकतें और बयानबाजी करता है. ख़राब तब लगता है कि जब हमारे थल सेनाध्यक्ष 'सड़क के गुंडे' की तरह बयान देते हैं पाकिस्तान ऐसा करता है तो इसमें कोई हैरान करने वाली बात नहीं है.

I received invitation 10 times. Then I sought permission from Indian government, I didn't get permission & was waiting. 2 days after Pakistan government gave visa, Sushma Swaraj Ji herself called me in the night & informed that I have been given permission: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/FYOIYhVo0t — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

In the past also efforts for peace have been made, the late Vajpayee ji had taken 'dosti bus' to Lahore, invited Musharraf. PM Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to oath-taking, he also went suddenly to Lahore: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/4UyVKDdwDf — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले आज ही नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने इमरान खान के शपथग्रहण के दौरान पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल बाजवा को गले लगने के बाद शुरू हुये विवाद पर सफाई दे रहे थे. उन्होंने कहा कि पहले भी तनाव के बीच दोनों देशों के नेता मिलते रहे हैं. कमर जावेद बाजवा से उनकी मुलाकात सिर्फ चंद मिनटों की थी. बेवजह इस पर बवाल खड़ा किया जा रहा है. नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा किशांति का संदेश लेकर पाकिस्तान गए थे. उनके लौटने के तुरंत बाद ही जनरल मुशर्रफ ने कारगिल में युद्ध छेड़ दिया था.बाद में उसी परवेज को भारत में निमंत्रण दिया गया. वाजपेयी और मुशर्रफ के बीच आगरा में वार्ता भी हुई. दूसरी तरफ, पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम नवाज शरीफ को बुलाया गया था और उनका मधुर स्वागत किया गया था. दो दिन की यात्रा के दौरान वहां के पत्रकारों और अन्य लोगों ने मुझे बहुत प्यार दिया गया. मैं ओत प्रोत हूं. इस प्यार से मेरी आस की डोर और अधिक मजबूत हुई है.उनके इस बयान पर बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि यह बड़े दुख की बात है कि नवजोत सिद्दू किसी तरह कहने की कोशिश कर रहे थे कि भारतीय छोटे दिल के होते हैं. हम इसकी निंदा करते हैं. हम इस पर सिद्धू जी से नहीं लेकिन राहुल गांधी से जवाब चाहते हैं. क्या राहुल गांधी के समानांतर सरकार चला रहे हैं. पाकिस्तान के षड्‍यंत्र में कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी आग में घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं. नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके कहते है कि दो दिनों में पाकिस्तान ने मुझे वो दे दिया जो मुझे पूरी उम्र नहीं मिला हिन्दुस्तान में, हम राहुल गांधी जी से पूछना चाहते है कि आपके नेताओं को पाकिस्तान जाकर ऐसा क्या मिल जाता है?